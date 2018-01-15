Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), one of India’s leading independent solar power producers, announced the commissioning of a 100-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in the state of Telangana. Spread across an area of approximately 500 acres, the project has been set up under the government’s National Solar Mission Phase-II, Batch-II Tranche-I. The project was auctioned by NTPC, which has an AAA debt rating and is the Government of India’s largest power utility. Azure Power will supply power to NTPC for the next 25 years at a tariff of INR 4.67 (~USD 0.07) per kWh.



Speaking on this occasion, Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, “Telangana’s continued reliance and faith in solar energy has successfully transformed it into one of the largest solar power producing states in the country. We are delighted to make a contribution towards the realization of our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar power generation. Our sincere gratitude to NTPC and the state of Telangana for all the cooperation and support extended.”