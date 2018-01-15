Azure Power
|
Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), one of India’s leading independent solar power producers, announced the commissioning of a 100-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in the state of Telangana. Spread across an area of approximately 500 acres, the project has been set up under the government’s National Solar Mission Phase-II, Batch-II Tranche-I. The project was auctioned by NTPC, which has an AAA debt rating and is the Government of India’s largest power utility. Azure Power will supply power to NTPC for the next 25 years at a tariff of INR 4.67 (~USD 0.07) per kWh.
|
Nathan Judge, CFA, Investor Relations Azure Power, , [email protected]
|
Samitla Subba, Marketing Azure Power, ,+91 (11) 49409854 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : Azure Power Solar PV Plant
|Click for Real Image