AYANA Resort and Spa, BALI and RIMBA Jimbaran BALI by AYANA hold a legendary reputation as Bali’s only fully integrated resort, offering everything travelers could possibly want from a holiday in paradise.

This reputation has, once again, been recognized by the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA). Celebrating their 24th year, WTA are widely respected within the industry for holding the highest rated awards in tourism. The organization searches to find the world’s best tourism industry players and looks to these hotels to set the benchmark for the industry.

Of the hundreds of winners named at the 2017 event, held in Vietnam on 10th December 2017, only three were from Indonesia with AYANA and RIMBA proudly scooping two out of these three awards. AYANA Resort and Spa, BALI received the top honors as the best World’s Leading Island Villas. RIMBA Jimbaran BALI by AYANA was also recognized as World's Leading Family Resort. The resorts world-class facilities didn’t escape the watchful gaze of WTA’s sister – World Spa Awards – who announced AYANA as Indonesia’s Best Resort Spa 2017.

Travel and tourism is a major contributor to the infrastructure of the exotic island of Bali. Steeped in culture, imagination and magic, Bali is a destination like no other. Receiving this incredible recognition is not only a notable achievement for the resort, but highlights the outstanding quality, service and enriching experiences visitors can expect from the Island of the Gods.

“Bali is a remarkable destination; AYANA is a remarkable resort,” explains AYANA Resort General Manager, Clive Edwards. “Claiming two World Travel Awards is not just elating for me, but for our 1,400 team members. Every day we work together to be the best at what we do, but we don’t just say it, we believe it. Receiving important awards such as “World’s Leading Island Villas” and “World’s Leading Family Resort” reinforces that what we do together, as a team, stands out. We are setting the benchmark not just in terms of hotel accommodation on the island, but worldwide! On behalf of my team and I, we are eternally grateful for being chosen as the 2017 winner for these two prestigious accolades.”

In addition to receiving the World Travel Awards, 2017 has been a year of recognition for the resort. AYANA and RIMBA’s continual strive to offer outstanding products cradled by their genuinely warm and caring hospitality has proven to be fruitful, with this year’s award count totalling an impressive 47!

In additional to WTA, AYANA received a further seven incredible awards this December. AYANA was nominated as Indonesia Travel and Tourism’s Indonesia Resort of The Year, while RIMBA was recognized as Indonesia Leading Hotel of The Year. Also in December, World Luxury Hotel Awards choose AYANA as their all-time Luxury Honeymoon Resort Global Winner 2017, while RIMBA was also named Luxury Thalasso & Spa Resort Continent Winner Asia 2017, Luxury Hotel and Conference Center in Indonesia 2017 and Luxury Architecture Design Hotel Regional Winner of Southern Asia 2017.