Ambuja Cements Ltd Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Suresh Joshi was conferred with the ‘CA CFO Award in the Manufacturing Sector’ by Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu at the recently held ICAI Awards 2017 in the city.

On winning the award, a delightedsaid, “2018 marks the silver jubilee year of my career and also my association with Ambuja Cement. In this phase of my career, I consider myself fortunate as I have had the opportunity to hold several leadership roles in strategic spheres of Finance & Controlling, Commercial, Plant Operations and Business Strategy.”

“As the CFO of India’s leading cement company, I would like to thank all those valued individuals who within and outside the Company have supported and been part of my successful journey,” added Mr. Joshi.

Since February 2016, Mr. Joshi has been at the helm of Ambuja Cement's finance team, playing a key role by closely working on ongoing and upcoming projects, effectively demonstrating skills in areas of liaising with both the government and funding institutions, commercial/contract negotiations and financial integration.

Congratulating Mr. Joshi, Ambuja Cement MD & CEO Ajay Kapur described the CFO as an invaluable asset to the organisation with a deep knowledge in various facets of finance, thus acknowledging his role in the Company’s growth trajectory.

“It is Joshi’s continuous grit and determination that has shaped him as an inspiring leader in his field and thus is being recognized today on such a prestigious platform. His excellent technical aptitude combined with sound soft skills has enabled him to grow from strength to strength. He has made us all proud.”

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Awards, organised annually by the Committee for Professional Accountants in Business & Industry (CPABI), aims to acknowledge and honour exemplary work of Chartered Accountants in various industries. The nominations for the award were evaluated by an esteemed jury, chaired by the Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, on various parameters including financial risk management, role in managing acquisitions and regulatory & legal compliance among other qualities.