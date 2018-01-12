Amar Ujala Samwad, Amar Ujala's premium convergence series recently culminated its second chapter themed Uttarakhand Uday in Dehradun on January 8, 2018. The event received tremendous response from the idyllic hill town, and from influencers and decision makers at National and State level.



Amar Ujala Samwad is one of its kind event-series, which brings together multiple media platforms of print, digital, social, event and live digital TV to facilitate dialogue between the masses and thought leaders.



The inaugural chapter of Samwad in Lucknow focussed on changing facets of Uttar Pradesh, while the second chapter moved to Dehradun, road-mapping the much needed resurgence of Uttarakhand.



Amar Ujala has always enjoyed unparalleled popularity and leadership position in this hill state, having played a vital role in the movement that led to the state’s formation. It is therefore with natural ease that Amar Ujala has donned the role of a chief catalyst for the state's renascence – starting with Samwad.



Amar Ujala Samwad was actively attended by political stalwarts like Shri Nitin Gadkari, Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat and Shri Ajay Tamta, and stars from Cinema (Kay Kay Menon, Jimmy Shergill), Business Fraternity (Acharya Balkrishna & Vineet Nayyar) and Sports Industry (Shri Akhil Kumar, Shri Jaspal Rana). The event saw crème de la crème of Dehradun turn up braving the cold January weather to participate and have their voice heard.



During the event, two movie trailers – Vodka Diaries and Mukkabaaz – were screened. Several path breaking new schemes and plans and ideas were made public by the speakers.



Shri Nitin Gadkari and Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat interacted in a refreshingly candid open-house session, addressing selected video questions from Uttarakhandi NRI’s as well as from locals and guests present during the conclave.



The event was watched LIVE on Amar Ujala TV by more than 2, 00,000 number of people and more than 300 questions were received over amarujala.com and Facebook making the event a huge success and connecting Uttarakhandi’s globally with a dialogue that will shape the future of the state.