The Fair was open from Thursday 25 th January to Sunday 28 th January 2018

Trend setting styles of watches & clocks on display – Bespoke Watches, Custom Made Clocks, Limited Edition clocks etc.

Over 100 brands (with 20 trend setting brands) & 50,000 styles to choose for the visitors

The 19th India International Watch & Clock Fair “Samaya Bharati 2018” was inaugurated by Smt. Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Vice President of Axis Bank on Thursday 25th January 2018 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai. The Fair, a grand horological event, was organized by India’s leading watch & clock magazine “Trade Post” under the auspices of Watch Trade Federation and supported by other trade bodies. This was a B2B and B2C exhibition which was open from January 25, 2018 to January 28, 2018.

During the inauguration, the Guests of Honour included Mr. Bhaskar Bhat – Managing Director of Titan, Mr. Johnson Verghese – Managing Director of Fossil India, Mr. S. Ravikant, CEO -Titan and Mr. Vinod Agarwal, President – Watch Trade Federation and others.

According to Mr. Hemal Mihir Kharod, Chief Organizer of “Samaya Bharati 2018”, the Fair has displayed latest products and innovations of over 100 brands from India, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Japan, France, China, USA, Korea, Belgium, Middle east, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Singapore etc. Over 20 new brands were displayed for first time in the fair. There were over 50,000 styles to choose for the visitors. The Fair showcased watches, time pieces, clocks, all horological components, watch movements, processing service providers, watch cases, watch bracelets, watch dials, leather straps, packaging, clocks cabinets, accessories and life style products. It was also included heritage (grand fathers’) clocks. The price range varied from Rs. 300/- to Rs. 2,50,000/- plus for watches and from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,50,000/- plus for the clocks. From the Fair, consumers had an opportunity to choose from a wide range of watches and clocks of different price band and even fulfill their desire by start wearing their Dream Desire on the spot!

The latest trend represented Bespoke Watches, Custom Made Clocks, Limited Edition Clocks etc. The visit to the fair was a visual delight for not only connoisseurs of watches but for all watch & clock lovers including today’s young generation (His & Hers) with a high disposable income and High Net worth Individuals (HNI). There were also vintage coin watches with the dials made from the old coins of rare species. The fair also provided a great learning experience to watch researchers. Moving with the latest trend, there were brands with smart watches, which would perform functions of smart phones. This year small scale sector in watches also participated and introduced new products. The fair also propagated current Mantra “Make in India” & “Made in India”. Thus, there were wide ranges to select from basic to fashion to sport to jewellery and also wood watches.



This unique fair had a large footfall of trade, visitors and consumers. The fair provided, manufacturers, distributors, agents, traders, retailers, mal owners, exporters, importers, e-retailers, designers and creative artists along with watch lovers across India and from abroad, an opportunity to meet, discuss, create leverage, and explore new opportunities and share their experiences and views at the event, thereby creating a kinship among the entire watch trade fraternity.

TRADE POST Annual Awards 2017 were given for the outstanding performance in the fields of overall management, technological achievement, excellence in sales & marketing as well as excellence in retail.

TRADE POST had initiated Knowledge Sharing & Interacting Sessions on a wide variety of subjects such as: Existing Market Scenario & Changing Trends – The Challenge of Mid Brands and Traditional Retail, Fashion & Technology – The Driving Force of the Day & The Future, Partnering with International Brands – The Ladder to build Future Growth, Customer Servicing – The Key to Successful Retail, Brand Building For a Family Run Enterprise – How Industry and Trade should Join Hands To Project the Category as Perceived Value for The Customer and Attractive Path for Gen. Next in Horology. There will be also Lucky Draws during the Fair.

Mr. Mihir Kharod, Chief Editor –Trade Post stated that the size of Indian Watch & Clock Industry is estimated to the tune of around Rs. 10,000 Crore, which includes Indian brands as well as international brands selling in India. The present market size of wrist watches in India is around 4.70 crore pieces per annum and good potential for further growth. GST on watch industry was reduced from 28% to 18%, which is still high. It should be reduced further to help indigenous manufacturing industry and to discourage the grey market.

The segments in watch industry, which had great growth potential included casual wear (time keeping devices), fashion wear, lifestyle accessories, status symbols, party wear, designer wear, sports wear, jewellery watches, kids watches, health watches, antique watches, smart watches etc.

