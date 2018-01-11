Art Pilgrim Live, Gurugram is pleased to present ID-entity – a group show of 11 young artists from across India, each exploring the notion of Identity with their own distinguished style and technique. The exhibition is a part of India Art Fair 2018 collateral events.



Identity, as a concept, covers a wide gamut of subjects which can be divided into many categories/subcategories. The artists have experimented with this notion through their individual understandings and interests. ID-ENTITY, the word has been split as ID (identification) and ENTITY (individual/body/unit), giving the two words a departure and an association at the same time.



Currently Identity is an relevant subject in our country as we constantly face interrogation and the need to prove our self-identity at every step with multiple tools that include the Aadhar Card, Passport, PAN Etc. For this project young artists have created a body of works experimenting with the idea of self and identity and how they fit themselves into the society. The exhibition is an attempt to address or put forth some broad questions related to Identity by analysing how this could be interpreted in contemporary society. For example, personal identity, cultural identity, national identity, individual identity, group identity, all initiate a dialogue on how these forms are different or related through interwoven anecdotes.



ID-entity has been put together after extensive research and interactions between the artists and the curator. The artists have been carefully chosen by the curator, the gallery and our art advisor Jagannath Panda, a well-known contemporary artist. During the selection process thought has been given to ensure artists from different art schools and regions are represented to capture a wider view point. There are artists from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Orissa, Assam, and Mizoram.



The artists have created new works for the show and have explored the subject in great detail producing some really thought provoking art that speaks about the layers of perception / understanding of this complex word i.e. ‘Identity’ which is simply attached to every living creature in one way or the other. The works range from paintings and drawings to sculptural installation, new media and conceptual art forms. Some of the artists have come out with experimental artworks using unconventional mediums like cement, thread, fabric and other objects.

The exhibition will be on view until, 18th February, 2018; 11.30 am-7.00pm



Venue: 227, South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurugram, Sector 53, Haryana 122002

www.artpilgrimlive.com | [email protected] | rsvp 098104 17979



Place of issue: Gurugram



Participating artists:

Ankit Patel, Awdhesh Tamrakar, Balaji Ponna, Birender Yadav, Dayananda Nagaraju, D. Priyanka, Dhrubajit Sarma, Julius Das, Sachin Bonde, Surayakanta Swain, and Thlana Bazik

Curated by Zero Gravity Collective