YASH Technologies, a leading application and infrastructure management services organization, announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Worksoft, a leading global provider of automation software for business process testing and discovery.



Commenting on the partnership, Hari Vyakarnam, Vice President – Alliances, YASH Technologies said, “Hybrid IT environments, increased application landscape complexity, agile development frameworks and shorter release cycles are some of the Test Lifecycle management challenges today. Combining Worksoft’s leading test automation solutions with YASH’s proven application services expertise would enable our joint customers to derive increased efficiencies, enable faster time to market and higher ROI.”



YASH offers end to end testing services. Among them are automation tools and services that play an important role in bringing agility to the deployment of critical IT enablement initiatives. Worksoft solutions will help YASH to bring innovation of automation testing and auto process/script generation to its customers globally. Worksoft solution in relation to traditional automation approaches will significantly enhance YASH’s expertise to deliver value while reducing automation efforts, maintenance costs and testing cycle times for large global application landscapes.



Elliott Welsch, Sr. Director-Alliances and SI, Worksoft said, “Worksoft is pleased to work in partnership with YASH to provide large enterprises with business process discovery and intelligent automation solutions that accelerate their success. Together, Worksoft and YASH are helping industry and vertical market leaders increase quality and innovate as a rapid response to market demands and shifts. Worksoft’s top-ranked automation solutions, reinforced by YASH’s technical strength and infrastructure, collectively enable greater innovation and business transformation across complex enterprise landscapes.”

YASH is a worldwide partner of Worksoft. It has set up Worksoft center of excellence in Hyderabad, India.