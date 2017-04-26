Yahoo India Homepage Gets a New Look!

We’re excited to announce the new Yahoo Homepage, along with updates to Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Cricket and Yahoo Lifestyle for users in India. These changes provide a more unified experience across our homepage and core properties, offering a better way to consume, engage, and discover the quality content our users have come to expect.



With cleaner, more modern designs and a focus on increased personalization, the new sites deliver a continuous stream of articles tailored to each user (including original content) and create a more consistent experience on Yahoo properties across devices.



Here are some highlights:



Yahoo Homepage

The new Yahoo homepage makes it easier to get all your latest news and content, in less time. You no longer need to open individual articles in multiple browser tabs; instead, you can simply scroll through related stories inline.

Up top, our editors pick some of the most important stories you need to know, alongside content most relevant to you. For a more in-depth understanding of a story, see related stories by clicking the “heart” icon, or clicking through to find additional related stories below each article. Over time, as you click on more content, the Yahoo stream becomes more tailored to your interests. The more you use homepage, the better your experience will be.

Interested in breaking news and real-time events? The new updates let you discover the full story as it’s happening live. Follow the latest news developments and receive instant notifications when a story is updated.

Yahoo Finance

Cleaner and easy to read across devices, the new Yahoo Finance features bolder headlines, striking photos and fewer modules — all while continuing to provide exceptional access to real-time data, editorial insights and analysis, breaking news and video.

We’ve combined the watchlist, portfolios and popular market data such as top gainers and losers into a configurable dashboard where you can add, remove and reorder your stocks directly on the homepage. To jump between interactive charts you are viewing, just click a ticker on your watchlist. New data visualizations on stock quotes in the right rail provide a quick company performance summary, while a new “View Watchlist” button allows you to see your stocks on any quote page without navigating away. Users can use My Portfolio to customize the site and add, remove, or reorder their portfolios. And instead of 15 fixed headlines, we’ll now offer an infinite stream of content on the quote page, with related articles grouped into clusters, similar to the homepage.



One of the new features we’re most excited about is the new community-centered “Conversations” section available on each quote page. We are moving our message boards into a more modern social experience where you can discover trending tags and will be able to post charts and images, Gifs to express your ideas. Relevant conversations from articles will also appear to help you discover what is being said about companies anywhere on Yahoo.



And for the millions of Cricket fans in India and across the world, the new upgraded design of Yahoo Cricket will provide you with a new experience which includes – considerably faster page load, more seamless surfacing of slideshows, videos and original content and a more conformed platform. The new design of Yahoo Lifestyle will provide users a modern and fully immersive content experience consisting of News, Finance and Homepage.

We’ll continue to provide the same quality content our audiences all over the world have come to expect. This major redesign of our homepage and core properties lays the foundation for many upcoming new features across platforms, harnessing the full power of Yahoo to create a unified experience across desktop and mobile web.