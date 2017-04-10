Source : WNS Monday, April 10, 2017 5:30PM IST (12:00PM GMT) NYSE:WNS(NYSE:WNS) WNS to Release Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operating Results on April 27, 2017 New York, United States & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 27, 2017. WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 27, 2017.



Following the release, WNS management will host a call on April 27, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2017 on the teleconference.



To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 3697333.



A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 3697333, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

