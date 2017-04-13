WNS Ranked a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Customer Management Services (CMS) Analytics

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s most recent NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Customer Management Services (CMS) Analytics.

The NelsonHall report highlighted WNS’ dedicated CMS analytics resources and standalone analytics practice, comprehensive suite of proprietary research and analytics platforms, and strong capabilities in the areas of big data, predictive modeling and domain-led research.



“Being named a leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Customer Management Services (CMS) Analytics is a testimony to WNS’ expertise in delivering differentiated, technology-enabled analytics solutions to support our high-end customer interaction services business,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “By combining our deep domain expertise, analytics capabilities and proprietary CIS frameworks we are able to help our clients make better business decisions and improve the end-client experience.”



Ivan Kotzev, Research Analyst – Customer Management Services at NelsonHall said, “WNS’ significant analytics capabilities in Customer Management Services address a pressing need by clients to understand and predict customer behavior but beyond that to provide highly personalized services. Developing its knowledge management consultancy, its digital analytics tools with a focus on machine learning, and predictive models such as ‘persona based selling’, WNS is successfully tackling a fundamental challenge in today’s customer experience – how to deliver high quality contextual and personalized sales and support at scale.”



WNS’ Analytics practice has over 2,200 professionals globally, and works with over 50 global brands. WNS has developed several proprietary analytics platforms to help improve customer centricity including a social media analytics platform (SocioSEER), a cloud-based business intelligence analytics platform (Brandttitude), a suite of offerings for comprehensive visualization (IDEA), and an online customer experience management tool. In addition, WNS also acquired Value Edge Research Services, a leader in providing technology-enabled research and analytics services including competitive intelligence to clients in the Pharma / Biopharma industry.