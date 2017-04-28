Wipro Positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s Big Data and Analytics NEAT Report 2017

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for Big Data & Analytics 2017. The report authored by Dominique Raviart was published in January 2017.

NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors who offer Big Data & Analytics services, as part of their IT services portfolio. The tool helps strategic sourcing managers assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors, overall, with a specific focus on platforms & accelerators, operational improvement, new business models, and efficiency improvement. Vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet clients’ future requirements, are classified as Leaders.

The report evaluated 11 different software vendors on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback, collated from client interviews. Dominique Raviart, ITS Practice Director at NelsonHall and author of Big Data and Analytics NEAT report 2017 said, “We welcome Wipro’s undertaking to automate big data and analytics services and activities, and the development of its Data Discovery Platform. It maintains its automation effort, creating IP-based use cases. An interesting development will be how Wipro will be able to use its background in product engineering services to handle the large volumes of data and transactions that will characterize big data in the future.”

The vendor analysis for Wipro is available here.

Pallab Deb, Vice President & Global Head, Analytics – Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s position as a ‘Leader’ in the NEAT report is a validation of our industry focused Insights-as-a-Service offerings, investments in data engineering platforms and a strong partner eco-system. With enterprises becoming more and more business outcome-driven, Wipro’s Analytics business has been at the forefront of delivering business value. These are exciting times for digital investments, and we are committed to continued innovation, and optimizing and accelerating our customers’ analytics-led digital transformation journey.”