What is Digital Transformation, and How to Create a Digital Roadmap for your Organization?

Emerging game-changing technologies are reshaping industries, providing the foundation for widespread digital transformation. Frost & Sullivan’s Digital Transformation (DT) team tracks developments that hint at fundamental shifts in the way we live and do business, developments to keep on the radar to ensure future growth opportunities are captured. We give a perspective both about the demand and supply side of the market to identify the maturity of solutions available, and also the levels of DT activities across various industries in the country.



In this regard, Frost & Sullivan is hosting its Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Council – a Leadership Breakfast Session on Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan Chennai on May 12, 2017 between 08.00-10.00 AM. The aim of the session is to provide a snapshot on enterprise digital readiness measured across the SSMACA (Security, Social Media, Mobility, Analytics, Cloud, Automation) in India across verticals such as Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Pharma, Automotive, Chemicals, BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, IT/ITES, Retail and others; as well as how enterprises align their infrastructure, process and their business models to leverage digital technologies.



The global digital transformation solutions market is expected to grow from $185.2 billion in 2016 to a $1 trillion market by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.6%. Among various digital technologies, mobility and cloud solutions are becoming highly popular as they offer faster return on investment (RoI). In India, Government initiatives such as Digital India and Make in India are expected to improve communication infrastructure and provide platforms that will encourage adoption of digital technologies among enterprises.



Digital Transformation in India has shown that IT is no longer just a support function but it has become an industry imperative to solve crucial business challenges and come up with innovative new business models to delight the customer and improve the customer experience journey.



Agenda:

The Leadership Breakfast Session will start with a short presentation on Frost & Sullivan's proprietary intelligence, which will lead to a round-table discussion with attendees on digital transformation. The session will be led by Haritha Ramachandran, Associate Director and Gowtham Bandi, Senior Research Analyst, Digital Transformation (ICT) Practice, Frost & Sullivan.



Focus Areas of the Session:

Frost & Sullivan will throw light on key digital technologies, their adoption and impact on businesses.



Who will benefit and how:



Technology Providers: Gain support for your go-to-market strategy and ensure that you are fully aligned with industry trends

Vertical End users: Harness the power of technologies to empower internal and external stakeholders in an organization

C- Level Executives: CEOs, CTOs, COOs, CMOs

Senior Managers: Vice Presidents, Directors, General Managers

Frost & Sullivan’s DT Practice covers digital technologies with deep expertise in vertical markets to identify how market stakeholders can stay ahead of market trends and transformations. Our thought leadership areas cover, but are not limited to:

