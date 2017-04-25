Source : VLCC Tuesday, April 25, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) VLCC’s Unique Insta Glow Gold Bleach for a Radiant Skin New Delhi, Delhi, India To aid women to continue to look their gorgeous best, VLCC, a leading brand in beauty and wellness, offers the VLCC Insta Glow Gold Bleach, a recent addition to its existing portfolio. This Do-It-Yourself bleach is based on a 10-minute skin brightening system that gives instant glow to the skin. The specially enriched packaged bleach comes with a unique pre-bleach cream and a post-bleach pack

10-minute skin brightening regime reveals a young, radiant and glowing skin

To aid women to continue to look their gorgeous best, VLCC, a leading brand in beauty and wellness, offers the VLCC Insta Glow Gold Bleach, a recent addition to its existing portfolio. This Do-It-Yourself bleach is based on a 10-minute skin brightening system that gives instant glow to the skin. The VLCC Insta Glow Gold Bleach is one of its kind of products that is supplemented with a pre-bleach cream and post-bleach pack.



The VLCC Insta Glow Gold Bleach follows a 3-step process: Pre-bleach cream that prepares the skin for reduced burn sensation during bleach process Bleach for instant golden glow and radiant skin Post-bleach pack that soothes and hydrates the skin

The Insta Glow Gold Bleach is fortified with the energy and glow of pure gold. Gold signifies purity and has been used for the best skin care treatments, since ancient times. VLCC Insta Glow Gold Bleach not only lightens the hair to match the skin tone, but also removes tan and blackheads to ensure younger, more radiant and glowing skin.



The Insta Glow Gold Bleach is available in four sizes: 6.6gms, 30gms and 60gms and is priced at INR 25, INR 60 and INR 100 respectively. It is sold across leading online portals such as Amazon India, EBay India, etc. and is also available across retail stores in the country.

