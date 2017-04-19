Veritable Arabic Delicacies at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu invites all food epicureans to an exceptional spread of Arabic delicacies at the Arabic Food Festival, Arabesque being held at Lotus Café from 20th to 30th April 2017 with visiting Chef Mohanad Alshamali from Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Chef Mohanad Alshamali, a veteran of Middle Eastern fine-dining cuisine and former head chef of 'Qbara' which was listed in the world's 50 best restaurants, is here from Dubai and is all set to take over the Lotus Café kitchen to bring Middle Eastern ambrosia at its finest!



Arabic cuisine is known for an amalgamation of unique ingredients and spices; and is often considered centuries old, resembling the culture of great trading in spices, herbs and foods. Chef Alshamali will be showcasing his exceptional and creative culinary skills with signature dishes and his favorites at the Lotus Café.



Arabic cuisine includes delicacies like Kefta which is a grilled dish, Khubz – flatbread, Labneh – Yoghurt and one of the most popular desserts called Kanufeh; all this along with a special section of freshly baked breads, homemade special brews for Mint Tea is a part of the specially crafted menu. This meal would be incomplete without the classic non-alcoholic Arabic drink which will be served as a welcome complimentary drink to every guest.



Detailing on his thought behind the menu Chef Mohanad Alshamali, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai said, “A combination of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Indian food, Arabic cuisine includes a wide variety of condiments and main ingredients. Highlighting the nuances of the cuisine, I am extremely delighted to offer an authentic Arabic food experience to the gourmands in Mumbai. I would like to utilize my culinary experience and offer the guests at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu a brand new experience, hoping to please their taste buds.”



The Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai is located in the vibrant Downtown area, offering captivating views across the city skyline and situated within walking distance of the Burj Khalifa. The hotel is located directly on the newly developed Dubai Water Canal and boasts 298 striking guest rooms, which includes 65 expansive suites. Standard room sizes begin at 60m2 and include amenities from luxury perfume house Amouage, as well as advanced technology stations. Culinary outlets will showcase celebrity chef-led restaurants including Basta! and Bleu Blanc by David Myers, two contemporary takes on authentic Italian and French cuisine. From the other side of the globe, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will bring his world-famous modern Japanese flavor to the UAE with Morimoto Dubai. Additionally, Bhar, the hotels pan-ottoman brasserie will showcase the authentic Levantine flavours of specialist Chef Mohanad Alshamali, with incredible sunset views from the Bhar terrace. For guests wishing to add relaxation to their ‘to do’ list, the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai will also include a Six Senses Spa. The first of its kind in the portfolio of Six Senses Spas, the design is rooted in the brand’s heritage of balancing all the senses. Each of its six treatment suites is dedicated to a different sense – sight, sound, touch, taste, smell and intuition. Additionally, the hotels meeting space offers over 4000sq ft. of flexible event space featuring floor to ceiling windows.



* Indulge in an authentic sojourn of Arabic delicacies prepared by the expert Chef Alshamali only at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu! *