Source : UK Realty Friday, April 28, 2017 7:15PM IST (1:45PM GMT) UK Iridium Brings the Best of the World to the Heart of Kandivali! Mumbai, Maharashtra, India UK Realty, one of India’s leading and prestigious developer in the primary home segment, has recently launched their ambitious affordable home project UK Iridium in Kandivali East, Mumbai. At a time when homes in Mumbai are getting more and more unaffordable, UK Iridium comes as a breath of fresh air. Located in a prime location in Kandivali East, it is centered on the idea of making luxury affordable. At a time when homes in Mumbai are getting more and more unaffordable, comes a breath of fresh air. Right in the heart of this bustling city, is an oasis of peace and comfort. Luxurious homes that are grand like your dreams, and well priced to suit your pockets! UK Iridium, a magnificent dream by UK Realty, brings you a 3.5 acres property that you can now call home!



Located in a prime location in Kandivali East, UK Iridium is centered on the idea of making luxury affordable. Busting the myths that lavishness is for the uber rich, UK Iridium has worked to create smart city homes. These homes are right-sized for urban families and the community provides for every demand of the modern lifestyle. Its earthquake-resistant 4 glorious towers offer you studios, 1-BHK and 2-BHK homes. The 4 dedicated levels for car parking ensure there’s ample space for amenities on the ground. The 3.5 acres lush community has sprawling gardens, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a jogging track, meditation area, power backup for those rare days of fluctuation, a large children’s play area, a multi-purpose lounge for you to entertain your guests, an indoor games room, lawn tennis and badminton courts, a beautiful temple, fire-fighting systems, a 60-feet gushing waterfall, high-tech security to keep you safe, solar panels, a front-desk and high-speed elevators.



Said Mr. Dinesh Bansal Co-Founder, “UK Iridium is the manifestation of a long-cherished dream we’ve had at UK Realty. We’ve always wanted to present to the people of our city Mumbai with thoughtfully handcrafted spaces that are luxurious and affordable. Our team consists of the best designers, technicians and craftsmen who are piecing together this haven for families. From studios to 2-BHK, we have homes for a wide range of family needs. UK Iridium is at the heart of all city must-haves, like hospitals, malls, schools and highways. In Mumbai, this is the home that you’ve been looking for – luxurious, affordable, and hand-made for your family!”



UK Iridium is a stone’s throw away from the Western Express Highway, and a few minutes walk from the business districts, high-tech hospitals, the best schools, shopping areas and sports recreation centres. What’s more, when you enter its walls after a long day at work, the entire 3.5 acres property welcomes you home! All apartments come fitted with Vitrified Double Charged Tiles in Living/Dining Room & Bedrooms, Superior Quality Sanitary Ware and CP Fittings, Pearl Black Granite Platform with Stainless Steel Sink etc. The studio apartments are smartly designed in an area of 277 sq. ft., the 1-BHK is 369 sq. ft. and the 2-BHK is spread over 500 sq. ft. These homes begin at an unbelievable price of just Rs. 43 lacs!



In a city with dwindling habitable pockets, UK Iridium is a great, rare chance to claim the good life for you and your family. Where else can you get a world of facilities in your budget? So get in touch with UK Iridium today and book your own piece of paradise!

