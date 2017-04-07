Source : Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) Friday, April 7, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) Uflex Limited and Fiinovation Join Hands for Rolling Out Natural Resource Conservation Initiatives in Bhind District, Madhya Pradesh New Delhi, Delhi, India Surging ahead in its endeavor towards creating sustainable ecosystem, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging materials and solution company Uflex Limited has extended its existing partnership with Fiinovation (a global CSR consulting company) for natural resource conservation and optimization initiatives in Bhind District of Madhya Pradesh. Surging ahead in its endeavor towards creating sustainable ecosystem, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging materials and solution company Uflex Limited has extended its existing partnership with Fiinovation (a global CSR consulting company) for natural resource conservation and optimization initiatives in Bhind District of Madhya Pradesh.



Earlier last year Uflex in conjunction with Fiinovation had successfully rolled out rain water harvesting and plantation interventions at two villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh through the implementation agency AROH Foundation. This year, Uflex in association with Fiinovation shall be replicating the success story at a village near Malanpur in Bhind District of Madhya Pradesh through 'Bal Mahila Vikas Samiti', a non-profit organization and a leading Micro Financing Institution of Madhya Pradesh that has been working towards rural development, child rights promotion, poverty alleviation, water, sanitation, hygiene, environment and natural resource management.



Notably, Uflex manufactures PET Chips (raw material for polyester film) at its plant in Malanpur with a production capacity of 72,000 Tonnes Per Annum.



The initiative in Bhind District will be replication of the ongoing intervention in the identified villages of the Gautam Buddha Nagar District in the National Capital Region that was recently acknowledged by ABP News CSR Leadership Award Jury as the 'Best Environment Friendly Project'. The initiative quite like the one in NCR aims to build capacity of the community to conserve and optimize the natural resource base. This would particularly include construction of carefully planned ex-situ rainwater harvesting structures for arresting rain water and charging the aquifers; organic and inorganic mulching to protect soil cover and focused plantation drives in a village near Malanpur.



The initiative shall further entail plantation of 2400 saplings at individual and community owned land parcels in a bid to enhance the green cover, provide fodder for the livestock throughout the year while also supplementing farmers’ income. Around 100 farmers will stand to benefit from the intervention over a period of next three years. The initiative underscores active participation of all stakeholders like village panchayat, farmers, local administration, social workers, schools, men and women. This will lead to the improvement of ground water level due to percolation resulting in better availability of water for domestic and agricultural use; reduced soil erosion and overall enhancement of the air and water quality leading to improved health quotient of village inhabitants.



Mr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO – Fiinovation upon extending ties with Uflex said, “Our engagements with Uflex Ltd. have been one of the most successful ones and are effectively directed towards environmental sustainability at a time when the nation is reeling under a massive environmental crisis, especially droughts and ground water depletion. The natural resource conservation initiatives are aligned with sustainable development goals and aim to inspire other businesses for plantation drives and rainwater harvesting thereby helping India to achieve its intended national targets.”



Soon after initiating the programme, Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director, Uflex Limited said, “I am glad to see the replication of good practices that we amassed while working at the villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar District. It is not necessary to re-invent the wheel every time. Sustainable environmental interventions that are tried and tested become reckoner for others to benefit from the same thereby promoting the larger good. Our on-ground experiences in the villages of NCR will significantly help us in rolling out the initiative near Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh.” Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

