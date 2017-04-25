UAE Property Investment Opportunities Showcased by Deyaar and Square Yards in Mumbai

Deyaar Development PJSC, one of UAE’s leading property development and real estate services companies, has partnered with Square Yards, India’s largest real estate transactions platform, to showcase Deyaar’s property portfolio to Indian investors.

The investment event will be held at Mumbai’s Four Seasons Hotel from 29-30 April. This represents the third such initiative between the partnered companies, following on from successful investment events held last year in Delhi and Mumbai.

Nasser Amer, Vice Present of Sales at Deyaar, said: “This event is part of a continuous effort to meet the growing demand from Indian investors, who are keen on opportunities to invest in the UAE. We are proud to partner with Square Yards who have helped us reach out to our target audience in India, and we are eager to share our diverse portfolio with potential investors from Mumbai.”

Kanika Gupta Shori, Chief Operating Officer of Square Global, said: “Indians constitute one of the largest overseas investor groups in the UAE, buoyed by the fact that property developments that are associated with leading developers, such as Deyaar, have always yielded high rentals and significant capital appreciation. We are very pleased to be working with Deyaar once more, to offer investors in India the right properties for them to purchase.”

The event in Mumbai will showcase two of Deyaar’s latest projects: The Atria and Midtown. Located in Business Bay and overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, Atria compromises a residential tower and a luxury serviced apartment tower offering units from studios to three-bedroom duplexes. The development is over 60% complete and once ready there’s a guaranteed return of 21% over a 3-year period. A very exclusive offer also awaits visitors at the event; they can fly and stay in Dubai on making a token amount booking.

Midtown is an integrated urban community of almost 5 million sq ft in Dubai Production City, near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. As the newest offering from Deyaar, Midtown consists of one and two bedroom units with a starting price of Rs 1.18 Cr available on an easy monthly payment plan.

Shori added: “Such prices and attractive payment plans explain the reason why Indian investors consider investing in international properties. The ticket size is equivalent to a typical domestic investment and there’s the added attraction of high returns and rentals on a high-quality development in a city that’s geographically close to India.”