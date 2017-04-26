Source : Times Internet Limited Wednesday, April 26, 2017 4:55PM IST (11:25AM GMT) The State of Indian Digital Marketing A CMO Perspective Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Modern marketing can be advanced with insights of what worked in the past and what decisive leaders believe will work. Times Internet in collaboration with DMAasia conducted a comprehensive research & study around Marketing Trends for FY 2017-18 with inputs from 115 senior level CXO’s & CDO’s. Modern marketing can be advanced with insights of what worked in the past and what decisive leaders believe will work. Times Internet in collaboration with DMAasia conducted a comprehensive research & study around Marketing Trends for FY 2017-18 with inputs from 115 senior level CXO’s & CDO’s.



The report includes the rich insights of marketing leaders and peers to augment the growth of businesses in order to ensure success and stay a step ahead in the race. The key findings show an increase of 50-55% digital share in the overall marketing budget. This share is expected to rise up to 75% over the next two years. Also, a majority of marketing leaders revealed that social media plays a pivotal role in customer engagement.



The report highlights that social media marketing, content marketing, SEO, website and video are among the digital marketing initiatives that worked well in 2016 whereas video virality, agency output, influencer marketing, measuring ROI and mass media advertising did not. While customer engagement, content marketing, mobile first marketing and measuring marketing ROI are the areas to be focused and leveraged upon in 2017.



The study also yielded that 40% CMOs are not satisfied with the contribution of agencies as they do not manage to deliver in conformity with their marketing goals and growth prospects. Consequently, in house marketing asset creation movement is gaining momentum and will see surge over the next few years unless agencies reinvent their models.



To download the full report please click on http://marketing.timesinternet.in/ Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

