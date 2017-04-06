Source : BMW India Thursday, April 6, 2017 10:50AM IST (5:20AM GMT) GER:BMW:GR(GER:BMW:GR) The Iconic MINI Arrives in Chennai KUN Exclusive opens its new MINI Showroom Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India MINI India announced the opening of its new MINI Showroom by KUN Exclusive, authorized MINI Dealer in Chennai. MINI India announced the opening of its new MINI Showroom by KUN Exclusive, authorized MINI Dealer in Chennai. The dealership will offer the entire range of MINI models available in India and is located adjacent to the BMW showroom at 20 GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI has established itself as a unique brand with its iconic design, legendary ‘Go-Kart’ handling combined with cutting –edge technology and uncompromising premium quality. We want to continue the MINI success story in India and are delighted to launch the new MINI showroom with KUN Exclusive as our long term partner in Chennai. At MINI, the excitement never ends and it is only natural that Chennai with its wonderful amalgamation of trends, tradition, style and enduring spirit offers a perfect setting for one of the world’s most emotional brands.”



Ms. Vasanthi Bhupathi, Managing Director, KUN Exclusive said, "We take pride in our partnership with the BMW Group in India. MINI strives to maximize experience and is the perfect brand for urban mobility. We are delighted to present the distinctive range of MINI cars to our discerning customers in Chennai and look forward to an enthusiastic response from the market.”



The dealership has been uniquely designed in a modern urban layout that represents the MINI Lifestyle. The dealership features a three car display along with an aftersales and service facility, MINI Lifestyle and Accessories as well as attractive finance and insurance options through MINI Financial Services.



MINI has established five authorized dealership in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Navnit Motors (Bangalore), KUN Exclusive (Chennai) and KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad).

