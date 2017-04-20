Source : JD Institute of Fashion Technology Thursday, April 20, 2017 2:40PM IST (9:10AM GMT) The Fashion Awards 2017 to be Organised in Delhi New Delhi, Delhi, India JD Institute of Fashion Technology, pioneers of fashion education and one of the top fashion institutions in the country, today announced The Fashion Awards 2017. The awards will be held on June 17th and 18th, 2017 in Delhi. The theme for the annual event this year is ‘The Differents’. JD Institute of Fashion Technology, pioneers of fashion education and one of the top fashion institutions in the country, today announced The Fashion Awards 2017. The awards will be held on June 17th and 18th, 2017 in Delhi. The theme for the annual event this year is ‘The Differents’.



Formerly known as the Annual Design Awards, these are the only awards that provide students with unlimited opportunities to explore their creativity to their maximum potential. It is a platform for students to work with leading designers and be to seen and recruited by leading brands in India and abroad.



The highly prestigious awards promote excellence in design by offering support to future talent and recognising their potential to make an exceptional contribution to the fashion industry. In the past, the awards have acted as a platform to bring together young and fresh talent face-to-face with the masters of the fashion and design industry.



Speaking about the highly anticipated event, Mr. R.C. Dalal, Executive Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology said, “This platform has seen many of JD Institute’s ex-students like Rocky S, Falguni & Shane, Gaurav Chhabra to name a few, to win the awards and mark their presence in the fashion and design industry globally.” Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

