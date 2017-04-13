Tata Housing to Build India’s Biggest Gymnastic Centre in Thane

Tata Housing, one of the largest real estate developers in India, will build the country’s biggest gymnastics centre in Thane near Mumbai in partnership with the Thane Municipal Corporation. The 1.2 lakh-square foot centre will be developed in a public-private partnership model with the Thane Municipal Corporation at one of the most premium location Pokhran Road No. 2 in Thane.

The multi-story facility will include an arena to accommodate all six disciplines of gymnastics, two team rooms with separate areas for players and coaches, a physiotherapy room, a music room, VIP rooms, a jury room, an administration area, a gymnasium, and a yoga room. It will also be designed to host 300 viewers, complete with parking space.

Announcing this facility, Brotin Banerjee, MD & CEO, Tata Housing, said, “We are honored to associate with the Thane Municipal Corporation to develop India’s largest gymnastics centre. The Centre will be designed to international specifications, will provide access to world class training facilities and equipment. We are committed to supporting the state and the nation in its efforts to nurture world class gymnasts, and we believe this facility built exclusively for gymnasts is a step in that direction.”

Ms. Pooja Surve, International Gymnast and Coach and Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee “This facility, including flooring and equipment, will be designed as per international standards and serve all six disciplines of gymnastics. Moreover, it will exclusively focus on the sport of gymnastics allowing young and seasoned players to train in an uninterrupted and safe environment. I believe facilities of this kind will encourage younger players to pursue the sport and be trained up to Olympic standards.”

Situated at the Pokhran Road II and close proximity to the Upvan Lake, this location is famous for hosting the Sanskruti Arts Festival. Being one of the biggest lakes in Thane, surrounded by Yeoor Hills, and lies in the Pokhran-II, Upvan Lake is regarded as the most premium location in Thane.