Source : Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. Saturday, April 22, 2017 1:26PM IST (7:56AM GMT) Sunil Gutte Willing to Step Up Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd in Infrastructure Verticals Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Recently, the share price for Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd had risen by 8% when Mr. Sunil Gutte (the Managing Director), announced that the company had won road projects in Jharkhand and Maharashtra of worth Rs. 935.91 crore. The orders included rehabilitation & upgradation of Parli-Pimpla-Dahiguda Road to two/four lane with paved shoulder in Maharashtra on EPC basis from Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra worth Rs 134.45 crore.



The other order was of rehabilitation & Augmentation of four laning of Kutchery Chowk-Ranchi-Piska More-Biju Para section of NH-75 in the state of Jharkhand on EPC mode from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), worth Rs 235.90 crore, while the third order was worth Rs 257.40 crore for rehabilitation and upgradation of Ajanta-Buldhana-Khamgaon-Shegaon-Deori Road in Maharashtra on EPC basis from Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra.



Mr. Sunil Gutte said that the Public Works Department (PWD) of Maharashtra had awarded the company a contract worth Rs 308.16 crore for rehabilitation & upgradation of Nanded-Bhokar-Himayatnagar-Kinwat-Sarkhani-Mahur-Arni-Road to two-lanes with paved shoulders in Maharashtra on EPC basis.



Also, Mr. Sunil had said that company received Letter of Award in regards to and will sign the EPC agreement soon. He opined that these orders shall help the organization consolidate their position in road and infrastructure segment. Though Sunil HiTech entered the projects in a joint venture, it will be the one completing 100 percent of the work.



He added that these orders will assist the company to step up their business in other verticals like that for roads and building construction other than power related tasks, moving towards a milestone of becoming an infrastructure conglomerate. Mr. Sunil seemed positive to bank more infrastructural projects in road and housing or construction sector, the information for the latter ongoing projects are shared below.



Building Construction Ongoing Projects



PUNJAB Bathinda & Govindval- Construction of Central Sudhar Griha – CV Rs.350.00 Crs

NAGPUR Water Greens- Jaitala Nagpur 4 Tower buildings.

Royalty-7 Bungalows on 7 floors.

GOA Green Acres- 5 Tower Building

ANDHRA PRADESH Singreni- SCCL- Construction of Staff Quarters, GM Bungalow at Singareni TPP – CV Rs.92.29 Crs

Construction on Administrative Building/Canopies at Toll Plaza (pkg 5&6) at Hyderabad

MAHARASHTRA 2×500 MW NTPC Mauda STPP Civil work of Administrative& Residential Buildings.

CPWD/VNIT Nagpur: Construction of Classroom Complex.

UTTAR PRADESH Kanpur- KDA – Construction of EWS Houses – CV Rs.89.38 Crs

Firozabad- UPRNNL – Construction of Medical college buildings – CV Rs.130.00 Crs

BIHAR BSHB – Construction of 1054 Flats at Dalpatpur (G+11) – CV Rs.415.48 Crs

BIHAR BSHB – Construction of 1054 Flats at Dalpatpur (G+11) – CV Rs.415.48 Crs

Construction of Surgical Block Building at Darbhanga, Bihar – CV Rs. 1,32.30 Crs

