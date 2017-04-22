Source : Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. Saturday, April 22, 2017 1:15PM IST (7:45AM GMT) Sunil Gutte Spearheads Projects for both Power and Non Power Sector Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Mr. Sunil Gutte is the Managing Director of Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. has an enterprising vision for the company given recent accolades in both power and non power business. They have bagged several projects this year, moving ahead from infrastructure and construction sector to newer avenues, which had added to their stock value immensely. In 2016, when the total revenue for 16 Qtr II has increased by 19.65% to Rs.497.46 Crores from Rs.415.77 Crores in the corresponding period last year.



Sunil Gutte said that the company was on a journey to embark on establishing themselves as a Civil Construction Company. In 2016, the firm had won many projects from non power business, and this was the result of integrated strategies adopted. The EBIDTA for 16 Qtr II has increased by 23.26% from Rs.43.01 Crores to Rs.53.01 Crores in corresponding period last year. The EBITDA Margin has improved by 32 bps from 10.34% in 15 Qtr II to 10.66% in 16 Qtr II.



Mr. Gutte also said that they intended to lead the power and non power business; in the former, they already have extreme expertise. The skilled team of the company is already exploring additional verticals in non power sector. Profit after Tax in 16 Qtr II is Rs.14.84 Crores, a growth of 39.74% compared to corresponding period last year.



The PAT Margin has seen an improvement of 43 bps from 2.55% to 2.98% on YTD basis. Order Book The total unexecuted Order Book as on September 30, 2016, is Rs. 3694.64 Crores. Mr. Gutte had said that they are expecting more orders in 2017 for the particular segment, and creating greater value for the shareholders.



Mr. Sunil was also of the opinion that the focus of the firm was to expand the margins than paying attention to only revenues and compromising the profitability. His belief is that the strong margin will allow them to sustain in the long run. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

