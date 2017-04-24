Source : Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. Monday, April 24, 2017 11:16AM IST (5:46AM GMT) Sunil Gutte Expects Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. to Become a Major Player in the Road Sector Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The start of the year 2017 has been a blessing for Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. Just less than a month back, the company had won a Rs 982 crore highway project in Maharashtra. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assigned the work for constructing and widening the existing 2-lane Bodhre to Dhule road section of NH-211 to four/six lane on Hybrid annuity Model (HAM). The start of the year 2017 has been a blessing for Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. Just less than a month back, the company had won a Rs 982 crore highway project in Maharashtra. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assigned the work for constructing and widening the existing 2-lane Bodhre to Dhule road section of NH-211 to four/six lane on Hybrid annuity Model (HAM).



The construction of this 67.2 Km road includes 6 underpasses, 26 minor bridges, 2 new bypasses, 2 new ROBs, and 6 underpasses. Mr. Sunil Gutte, the Managing Director of the company says that the highway project they received in one of the major projects that can lead the firm to become a dominant player in road sector.



Mr. Sunil Gutte has been at the front of level playing infrastructure projects for Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. With his expertise, the company has won several awards and achievements in many sectors, including for road segment. Mr. Sunil aims at leading the organization through multiple projects to come in the future and diversify the order book to assimilate better revenue.



It is Mr. Gutte who has been with the company for many years now, transforming it to a ltd. entity, finding opportunities to become one in the breakneck competition, yet earn a brand name for itself. He has been the leader who not only visualizes a future for the organization, but hopes to fulfil the dreams of India as a key player in development of rural and urban areas.



Some of the other ongoing road and bridge projects underway by Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. are as follows:



BIHAR

National Highway Authority of India-Munger site.

Construction of approaches to rail-cum-bridge across River Ganga at Munger ghat near Munger from km 0.00 to km 9.394 and km 0.075 to km 5.198 in the state of Bihar Package No. RD/BH/2. Total project cost: INR 235 Cr. Total length: 14.5 KM

Sitamari Bihar- NH-104 – Rehabilitation & Upgradation of 2 Lanes/ 2 Lane, NHIIP- 28.5kms- Lot – I: C.V Rs.154.62 Crs

Jayanagar Bihar- NH-104 – Rehabilitation & Upgradation of 2 Lanes / 2 lane, NHIIP – 77.10 Kms – Lot II: C.V. Rs.319.68 Crs

KARNATAKA

Ministry of Roads and Transport and Highways- Madhugiri to Mulbagal.

Madhugiri- Mulbagal Karnataka- Karnataka – NH-234 – Rehabilitation & Upgradation of 2 Lanes / 2 lane – 56.53 Kms – C.V. Rs.122.02 Crs

WEST BENGAL

Ministry of Roads and Transport and Highways- Bankura to Purulia:

Bankura Puralia West Bengal – NH-60A – Rehabilitation & Upgradation of 2 Lanes / 2 lane – 84 Kms – C.V. Rs.322.00 Crs

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Rehabilitation & Upgradation of 2 Lanes/ 2 Lane, NHIDC- 92.5kms- C.V Rs.434 Crs

ANDHRA PRADESH

Construction of Toll Canopies on at Outer Ring Road Interchanges around Hyderabad City – Rs. 50.74 Crores

