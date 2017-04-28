Sunil Gutte Becomes an Active Participant in CSR Activities of Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd.

Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. conceptualizes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as its core value of their corporate citizenship and good governance. Mr. Sunil Gutte, the Managing Director of the company has also taken efforts to become an active member for the CSR activities, and had recently participated in several such camps by Sunil Hitech.

The company believes that serving people to solve their problem by employing ingenuity of their workers will assist many people around them, and the nature that gives them life. The organization believes in allowing people to participate in process of economic development so as to break free from poverty and discrimination.

The CSR initiative by the company is driven towards initiatives in healthcare, financial help, agronomy, education, and uplifting of underprivileged communities across Maharashtra and the regions in its vicinity. A sister concern of this firm “Sudharatna Charitable Trust’ is working for farmers, poor communities, and the underprivileged section of society in areas of Parbhani District to achieve the company’s goal of ‘social returns to the communities’.

With the collaboration of Ministry of Rural Development and Government of India, Sunil HiTech aims to benefit people with welfare programs, which are supported by the ministry to bring the best to most marginalized section of the society.

Districts Covered in CSR Activity

The company’s SDI centres (Hi-Tech Skill Development Institutes) is under the flagship program of MoRD that supports BPL youth in age group of 18 to 35 years for acquiring employable skills in construction sector so as to enable them with regular employment. Mr. Sunil Gutte has garnered programs for the community people that have advantaged the areas on the whole.

Such projects have been started in Koradi, Mouda, Gadchiroli and Trioda Districts of Maharashtra, and plans for expanding the same in other areas are on the go, covering more than 10 districts each in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Aims of CSR Conduct by the Company

Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. has involved a number of CSR activities that work to interact with marginalized section of India, and understand their economical and social needs. The company has taken steps to fulfil requirements related to farming, medical and education facilities, and creating employment opportunities especially in Marathwada. Another effort by the company and Mr. Sunil Gutte is to spread awareness among farmers about new farming methods.

Healthcare Initiatives

Healthcare initiatives also form a part of CSR activities for the company. Through SudhaRatna Charitable Trust, healthcare services are extended to poor communities in Parbhani Districts where the company introduced a 10 Bedded Hospital to cater to medical needs of the people. Mr. Sunil Gutte has engaged in similar drives for the company.

The organization and Mr. Sunil Gutte have launched quite a few medical camps for community wellbeing. These camps are for blood donation, eye check-up, HIV/AIDS (in West Bengal), cancer and other disease treatment, along with ambulance service to all its workers at the plant site.

Farmer Awareness Programme

Sunil HiTech conducts regular awareness programs and seminars for farmers that give the attendants knowledge and access to latest crops, farming techniques, fertilizers and seeds etc. Also training is provided to farmers about rain fed farming practices, water conservation, and multi crop products linking them to market access.

The company has helped farmers to form association for negotiating better Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for the crops, and federate for direct including in the financial system such as banks and more for availing credits.

Empowering Differently-abled

Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd. has been rigorously working to facilitate empowering activities that aid differently–abled people to lead a decent life.