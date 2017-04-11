Sportskeeda Announces Appointment of Samarth Sharma as Chief Ideation Officer

An alumnus of I.I.T. Delhi, Samarth has several years of experience in Strategy, Business Development and Expansion with global multi-national corporations of repute namely Hewitt Associates, Cognizant, Deutsche Bank and TransUnion. Having worked in multiple sectors and geographies in different roles, Samarth brings with him the skills that Sportskeeda needs to scale their business to greater heights.

Besides professional achievements, Samarth runs one of India’s most popular social media accounts in the name of “The-Lying-Lama” that boasts of an audience of over 100K people grown organically in a very short span of time. He is known for producing viral creative content across diverse areas of interest namely sports, entertainment and politics and his content is covered by all media platforms (online, print, TV) on a regular basis.

Samarth has also written several viral articles in the humour and satire genre. Apart from media, Samarth has also contributed his ideas and scripts to the production of several videos with some of the major names in Bollywood and online entertainment space. Samarth is also a sports lover who has represented his college/corporate teams in Cricket, Snooker, Table Tennis and Football.

With his diverse, global experience and leadership skills coupled with his unique blend of creativity and business acumen, Samarth will add more muscle to the talented team at Sportskeeda.