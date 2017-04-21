SPARSH Launches Temple Gold Jewellery Collection for Akshaya Tritiya

SPARSH Touch of elegance, one of the renowned and India’s most trusted diamond jewellery brand has announced the launch of Temple Gold Jewellery collection for women on this AKSHAYA TRITIYA, the day in Hindu calendar when it is viewed as auspicious to purchase gold.

With the growing demand for traditional and temple jewellery collection in the market, SPARSH Touch of elegance has designed Gold ornaments to cater their target audience better. SPARSH Touch of elegance is ready to present Temple Jewellery Collection that consists of choker, necklaces, bangles and other variants of temple jewellery in 22k gold. Handcrafted jewellery, uncut diamond express the Indian woman’s effortless balancing of the best of modernity, tradition and suited for every occasion. This antique collection going to be a key highlight at the Market.

Women are looking for jewellery which is affordable because affordability is surely noteworthy part in the purchasing decision.

This new Gold jewellery collection is targeted to those, who choose their jewellery as a statement of their feelings of internal style.