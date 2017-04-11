Source : Somany Ceramics Limited Tuesday, April 11, 2017 1:15PM IST (7:45AM GMT) (BSE:531548) Somany Ceramics Revolutionizes the Concept of Experience Centre India Somany Ceramics Ltd., has established itself as one of the pioneers in the Indian ceramic industry. However, the company’s innovative spirit is not only intrinsic to product development but also to the user experience it offers. On 10th September, 2016, Somany redefined the concept of an experience centre by launching their one-of-a-kind mobile ‘Somany Design Studio.’ Somany Ceramics Ltd., has established itself as one of the pioneers in the Indian ceramic industry. However, the company’s innovative spirit is not only intrinsic to product development but also to the user experience it offers. On 10th September, 2016, Somany redefined the concept of an experience centre by launching their one-of-a-kind mobile ‘Somany Design Studio.’ This studio provides all the benefits of an experience centre in a stylishly designed bus that reaches out to existing and potential customers, dealers, and architects.



The bus began its long journey to Agra in the presence of more than 100 distributors from North India. In a span of 1 year, it is scheduled to traverse across 80 cities covering approximately 13,000 kilometers. Over the past 6 months, the mobile design studio has successfully journeyed across cities and towns in numerous states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand.



Somany is the first ceramic company in India to launch an initiative of this kind by successfully bringing its wide range of products to people’s doorsteps. These include Ceramic Wall and Floor Tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitary Ware, and Bath Fittings. Sharing his thoughts on this innovative move, Mr. Abhishek Somany, MD, Somany Ceramics Ltd., stated, “We want to create newer avenues to create proximity with our distinguished customers, therefore have launched this Somany Design Studio. We are amidst one of the most exciting phases in the Indian ceramic industry today and we are the fastest growing brand in the country.”



The studio also offers décor solutions, sales facilities such as order placements and after-sales services.



