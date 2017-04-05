Source : SEMAC Wednesday, April 5, 2017 9:30AM IST (4:00AM GMT) SEMAC Appoints Pawan Maini as CEO, to Steer Growth Plans and Diversify Business Based in SEMAC’s Delhi office, Pawan Maini’s responsibility will include spearheading the future growth avenues for the Design and Design Build segment globally New Delhi, Delhi, India SEMAC, a leading consultant in design engineering in India, announced the appointment of Pawan Maini as the company’s CEO. Pawan Maini’s responsibility will include spearheading the future growth avenues for the Design and Design Build segment globally. SEMAC, a leading consultant in design engineering in India, today announced the appointment of Pawan Maini as the company’s CEO to lead SEMAC’s multiple entities across businesses in Planning, Design, Project Management, Design Build and Construction spanning across India and International geographies.



Pawan’s appointment is a strategic step ahead of SEMAC’s focus to strengthen its services the Building sector, particularly the Industrial sector and to further diversify into infrastructure.



“SEMAC’s business has long enjoyed an enviable reputation for design and technical excellence of being in operation for almost five decades. I am delighted to welcome Pawan to our business and the Leadership team as we strategize to bring more value to our clients. I am confident that Pawan’s appointment will help us expand the portfolio and add to our competitiveness in the global market,” said Abhishek Dalmia, Chairman, SEMAC.



On taking up his new role, Pawan said: “It’s a great time to be joining SEMAC, a consultant recognized for its efforts towards creating a sustainable society. There is a significant breadth and depth in the Engineering Consultancy sector and the opportunity to focus on this in my new role is very exciting. I look forward to expanding SEMAC’s market presence and elevating its reputation of a trusted partner to clients.”



Pawan brings with him 25 + years of rich and diverse experience with the infrastructure sector globally –having worked 10 years in the US and more than 15 years in India (with different multinational companies and the International Finance Corporation). He brings to SEMAC an extensive domestic and international delivery record in the infrastructure market, a solid experience within client development and an established reputation for technical excellence. Prior to joining us he was with Ramboll, where he was the Managing Director both for the domestic India operations and for the Ramboll Engineering Centre. Pawan’s educational background complements his focus on technical excellence and international profile: he has a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay, a master’s degree in Construction Engineering and Management from North Carolina State University, USA, a doctoral degree in Civil Engineering from University of Colorado at Denver, USA and an executive MBA from London Business School.



SEMAC has a market leading position in engineering consultancy with a portfolio that boasts some of the most ambitious, innovative and large projects in India & abroad including FMCG, F & B, Solar Manufacturing to Automobile Industry. SEMAC with its design capabilities in all disciplines of Engineering, has been playing an important role in supporting the investments by the private sector in Industrial and other segment and newer government initiatives like Smart City.

