Source : Sebastian Professional Wednesday, April 19, 2017 4:30PM IST (11:00AM GMT) Sebastian Professional is Back with Gallery Jam Session 2017 with a Fantastic Show that Brought Music and Hair Magic Together Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Sebastian Professional hosted its annual Gallery Jam Session 2017 with international expert Richard Windle and performer Monica Dogra. The event lived up to its showmanship, by showcasing the trendiest looks for the season. A live performance by Monica Dogra and the Sebastian’s international expert Richard Windle bought hair magic and music together in the most perfect collaboration one could hope for. Wella India has always kept Indian Stylists at par with International trends & innovations by launching their bi-annual collections that are on point. From the early days of Sebastian, the brand made a name for itself as the professional hair care brand that offered styling inspiration to the Hair Professionals.



This year Sebastian Professional opened its professional styling doors to consumers.



The session was a creative & inspirational session for top Sebastian Stylists from across the country. It stood out as a unique combination of training, workshop and a platform for international hair trends. Hairstylists from best salons over India experience not only an International Hair Show but also a comprehensive workshop which in turn modernizes their view towards the in-trend Looks for 2017.



Sebastian Gallery Jam brought together music, technique, and creativity. This year the show brought together a perfect collaboration of art and music. The eclectic collection not only brought the hair world together but also incorporated fashion and music.



The event was led by Richard Windle, Sebastian creative artist for UK & Ireland . He was the Sebastian Guest artist for UK for almost 10 years and then joined Wella as a Full-time Sebastian Educator. He currently takes care of the Sebastian Educator's, Cult team and Senior Guest Artists for Sebastian. He has led many shows, events & collections across the globe like – Trend Vision final Sebastian Shows, Next up Collection, Creative immersion and bespoke seminars.



He took the guests through 6 looks step by step as well as re-created a look from the eclectic collection for Monica Dogra. The looks showcased the talent and artistry that goes behind creating these looks, living up to the famed reputation that the Sebastian Professional stylists are known for.



Richard Windle offered a one day workshop with stylists showcasing the trends for 2017 . I am so excited to be a part of this new and exciting journey Sebastian Professional has taken this year. My aim is to create beauty in everything that I do. I want to unlock the deep creativity that resides in each person and bring it out to the best of my abilities. I want to create a space where people can engage with their own creativity and go beyond their perceptions of what is possible. The possibility of mixing and matching styles and creative collaborations with artists from all walks of life is what Sebastian is all about. It was an absolute pleasure to work with Indian hairstylists; I am amazed with their zeal to learn new techniques of hairstyling.



Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

