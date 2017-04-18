Role of KISS Gets Appreciated in Lok Sabha

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and its founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta’s social work was widely appreciated in Lok Sabha on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Participating in a discussion, MP from Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) Dr. Virendra Kumar said the need of the hour was to encourage people like Dr. Samanta who were instrumental in transforming the society.

​

He said Dr. Samanta had set an example to the whole world by providing free residential education to 25,000 tribal students. Dr. Samanta who has also set up another popular institutions – KIIT University invest all the money made in this institution to fund the poor tribal students studying in KISS. I salute this great man and his selfless work. We need people like Dr. Samanta who can work without any political ambitions or personal goals. We should encourage persons like Dr. Samanta, who is working for those people who really need it. I can proudly say that he has been working for society and not for publicity. I have a great respect for this gentleman and I heartily congratulate him”, he said. As he mentioned Dr. Samanta’s works, the other MPs too thumped the desk in appreciation.