Source : Baby Care Tuesday, April 4, 2017 3:20PM IST (9:50AM GMT) Retail Chain Baby Care Mulls Major Expansion in Chennai Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Baby Care, south India’s leading retail chain for children’s products is gearing up with major expansion plans in Chennai. The company has plans to open 10 new outlets adding up to 35+ stores by the end of this year. Baby Care, south India’s leading retail chain for children’s products is gearing up with major expansion plans in Chennai. The company has plans to open 10 new outlets adding up to 35+ stores by the end of this year.



The retail chain opens its 26th store at Annanagar in Chennai, on April 1, 2017. The new 1750 sq.-store at Shanti Colony in Anna Nagar would showcase apparels, toys and accessories for boys and girls of ages 0 to 10.



Ever since its inception in 2006, Baby Care has come a long way in the niche children’s apparel and accessories segment. The company is today a strong brand with 21 outlets in Kerala, 2 in Maharashtra and 1 each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. A trusted one stop shop for children’s products Baby Care has amassed a huge customer base with its superior quality and meticulous customer service. “By giving a complete product range with superior quality and value for money, we have been able to consistently maintain top position in the babies and toddlers category,” says Mr. K Unnikrishnan, Founder and Managing Director, Baby Care.



The retail chain houses world’s most popular and prestigious brands in childcare and manufactures some of its own super brands in the segment. The company’s advanced warehousing facility helps it deliver every product without losing its warmth and freshness and its products are known for high safety standards and reliability. The company’s in-house brands Kidsfin and BKids have many takers in the market.



The product categories that the company sells include moms & maternity, feeding & nursing, bath & skin care, clothing & shoes, nursing & travel gear and toys & books.

