Rannvijay Singh will be the Face of The Spartan Poker

Popular actor/ TV host and youth icon, Rannvijay Singh has joined hands with The Spartan Poker, country’s leading and most popular poker gaming portal as their first brand ambassador.



Poker as a game has thrived in India and has certainly swept the youth off their feet, and several Bollywood celebrities too have been caught up in the tide. Poker has always been a highly popular activity in Bollywood, with stars barely needing any reason to bring out the cards. Rannvijay being an avid poker player himself actively takes part in various poker tournaments and has also won quite a few hands at the table.



Launched in the year 2014, the online poker gaming portal has become the most trustworthy online gaming portal in India among patrons and Poker lovers. With a vast variety of Poker tournaments and game offerings the online Poker portal founded by Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, has been the hotspot for Poker aficionados since its inception. The Association of Spartan Poker and Rannvijay Singh have been in talks since a really long time which is the very reason they finally decided to make it publically official.

On his association with The Spartan Poker, Rannvijay Singh said, “It is exciting to be associated as the first brand ambassador of The Spartan Poker, an online poker brand that has fast become one of the most sought after destinations on the internet to play Poker. Having used the portal myself, I have come to realize that Poker is a skill based game, and while physical fitness is important, mental fitness is equally important too. It’s a thinking game that puts your mind to task, and has hence proved to be a wonderful tool through which everyone can build and enhance their analytical and logical skill sets.”



Speaking on the association Amin Rozani, MD and Co-founder, The Spartan Poker said, “Poker is a game of skills and mind boggling challenges, Rannvijay not only understands the game properly but also abides by the rules of the game. He is an excellent poker player. As a youth icon who is so bold and canny, I think Rannvijay is a perfect fit for The Spartan Poker to make people aware of poker as an intellectual game, sport and not just gambling.”



