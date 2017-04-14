Ragarika – India’s 1st Ultra Hi-Fi Experience Centre launched today at the Arts Village in Bengaluru. This centre is powered by Rethm, the globally acclaimed premium wideband loudspeakers. This experience centre rejuvenates those who understand that the finest things in life are not necessarily the newest and certainly not the obnoxiously expensive.



Mr. B Chandrasekhar, the voice of Ragarika explains the symbolization of Ragarika – “Elevating music” (Raga, Indian/ Sanskrit word associated with Music and Rika, a Norse/German word for Elevation/forever strong). Explaining Ragarika’s unique philosophy, Chandrasekhar reiterates “Ragarika experience can't change the world, but aims to create a new path for audio listening with Ultra Hi-Fi experience.”



Ragarika's Ultra Hi-Fi Music system enables worthy deserving customers with easy & affordable access to unprecedented realism & dynamic sound stage while listening to music& movie tracks. Ragarika is leading from front to break the price barrier in high-end audio with innovative and first of its kind launch of Ultra Hi-Fi experience centres in India. This drives any music aficionado to "Feel the Music" in the comfort of living room, and take informed buying decision based on what they hear. Ragarika system is available across the country.



At the inauguration, Ms. Lakshmi Vijayendra founder of The Arts Village said, “It is a unique and innovative concept of integrating Technology & Ultra Hi-Fi music experience with the other elements (Yoga, Art & Dance) of The Arts Village, to harmonize unique experience for the entire family. We are happy to partner with Ragarika.”



Mr. Jacob George, Founder and Designer of Rethm loudspeakers said, “Such Ultra Hi-Fi experience centres, will also help in educating the market to differentiate between high-end dynamic audio and aggressively marketed Mid-Fi audio, enabling customers to choose the best, without having to import expensive average quality loudspeakers.



Ultra HiFi listening Experience Centre

The Arts Village (Centre for Yoga, Dance, Music & Art) No. 57, 58, 60 St. Marks Road, Bengaluru – 560001, +91 9845222411, Email: [email protected], Website: www.ragarika.in