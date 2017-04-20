Quikr Launches Intercity C2C Transactions across 900+ Cities

Quikr, India’s No. 1 cross category classifieds business, today announced an expansion of its Doorstep service to allow consumers across the country to buy and sell Mobiles & Tablets, Electronics & Appliances and Home & Lifestyle goods across cities. The company launched Quikr Doorstep last year by integrating digital payments and logistics into C2C transactions, and to date, it remains India’s only platform to offer modern, secure and safe C2C transactions across the country.



Since its launch, the Doorstep service has gained significant popularity with transaction volume consistently growing fast. Now with intercity transactions, Quikr users will immediately start experiencing even higher supply and demand across categories ranging from computer accessories, video games and cameras to books, health and beauty products, clothes and fashion accessories plus sofa and television too.

Intercity C2C transactions Across 900+ cities

Wider range of choices for buyers

More demand for sellers

Secure Online payment

Doorstep pick-up and delivery

Talking about this move, Anurag Saran, Quikr CPO & Head of Goods, said, “The intercity dimension takes C2C transactions to a whole new level. Historcially, these transactions have been limited by where and when a buyer and seller could meet, exchange products and money. In addition to these obvious obstacles, there were other issues of safety, privacy, quality etc. We first addressed these issues by launching our Doorstep service – it is more modern, smarter way for consumers to buy and sell, and it has brought us tremendous growth. Intercity takes this smarter solution and amplifies it exponentially by bringing cross-country supply to buyers and demand to sellers.”



Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, Vice President of Goods vertical, said, “What started off as a pilot saw great organic traction from get go. We’ve been amazed at the pace at which intercity has grown – over 30% of transactions happening on Quikr for mobiles are already happening across cities. And it's not just mobiles. We’ve been watching with fascination as consumers across different cities are buying and selling everything from fashion products to collectibles to computers to accessories. We think this will change the nature of C2C classifieds in a very fundamental way.”

In addition to its Doorstep service, Quikr has pioneered several innovations that address specific elements of pre-owned goods transactions. To help maintain privacy while transacting online and negotiating, it introduced its messaging service Quikr NXT. It also launched mobile diagnostic app, QuikrScanner, to help consumers remotely assess and evaluate the condition and quality of mobile phones traded on the platform. It continues to innovate with features such as buyer and seller ratings to bring more credibility and transparency to online classifieds in India.