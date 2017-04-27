Source : JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Thursday, April 27, 2017 8:48PM IST (3:18PM GMT) NASDAQ:MAR(NASDAQ:MAR) Quan Spa at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Wins ‘Best Hotel Spa’ at GeoSpa AsiaSpa India Awards 2016 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India For the second time in a row, Quan Spa at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has been named the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ at the industry’s most exalted award ceremony – the GeoSpa AsiaSpa India Awards 2016. The awards were conferred at a gleaming ceremony attended by select industry leaders, influencers and marquee names from travel, tourism and government bodies. For the second time in a row, Quan Spa at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has been named the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ at the industry’s most exalted award ceremony – the GeoSpa AsiaSpa India Awards 2016. The awards were conferred at a gleaming ceremony attended by select industry leaders, influencers and marquee names from travel, tourism and government bodies.



Commenting on the awards, Mr. Pavithran Nambiar, General Manager, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu said, “We are truly honoured that Quan Spa at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has been recognized as the best hotel spa at the GeoSpa AsiaSpa India Awards for two years in row. This award is an assertion of our commitment towards offering the best experiences for our guests. We are really pleased to witness Quan spa evolve and receive such appreciation in a competitive market.”



Going beyond the concept of delivering benefits that are merely skin deep, Quan Spa integrates the art and science of utilizing natural extracts of aromatic essences from plants to balance, harmonize and promote the health of body, mind and spirit.



For Quan Spa reservations, please contact 022 6693 3610.

