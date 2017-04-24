Praxis Media Announces Winners of its National Education Excellence Awards, 2017 in New Delhi

Praxis Media, in association with Education Connect and Global Brands Network, announced the prestigious National Education Excellence Awards on April 23, 2017 to celebrate and honor 60 winners at 5 different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight for the growth of the education sector with vision and inspiration.
On Sunday, April 23, 2017 the National Education Excellence Awards, 2017 were held at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the education sector. The National Education Excellence Awards were organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to recognize, celebrate and encourage excellence in education and learning. The endeavor was to recognize and reward excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the Education Sector in a spectacular style.
This year, the National Education Excellence Awards were presented to 60 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.
The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Shri Chetan Chauhan – Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Commercial Education, Skill Development, Sports and Youth welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Amar Singh – Senior Politician & Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Mr. Nayan Mongia – Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, Ms. Priyanka Chaturvedi – Politician & National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, Prof. Saroj Yadav – Dean (Academic), NCERT, Prof. Chandra Bhushan Sharma – Chairman, National Institute of Open Schooling, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.
National Education Excellence Awards are an initiative of Praxis Media Private Limited – India’s Leading Media & Marketing Group, in association with Education Connect – India’s leading online education portal and Global Brands Network – Confederation of most valuable brands worldwide. These awards are conferred upon to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of education excellence.
The initiative was well supported by Asian News Channel – Associate News Partner, Global News Network – Associate News Partner, World News 24×7 – Associate News Partner, News Age – Associate News Partner, Curriculum Magazine – Education News Magazine Partner, The Onside Magazine – Online Education Magazine Partner, Education Connect – Brand Partner, and Global Brands Network – Network Partner who echoed the same objective of quality excellence.
A comprehensive list of winners of the National Education Excellence Awards, 2017:
Little Illusions Preschool – Best Pre-School in Greater Noida, Ms. Shobha Misra – Award for Excellence in Communication Skills and Personality Development, Butterfly Edufields Private Limited – Award for 21st Century Stem Learning Solutions, Brighton International School – Best CBSE School in Chhattisgarh, Rockwood School – Best Senior Secondary School in Noida, Klay Prep Schools and Daycare – Best Pre-School and Day Care Centre in Bengaluru, Wow Kids – Best Pre-School Brand of the Year, D.A.V. College for Girls, Yamuna Nagar – Best College for Women in Haryana, North Bengal Institute of Hospitality Management – Best Hotel Management College in Darjeeling, CEDP Skill Institute – Best Skill Development Institute in Mumbai, Institute of Baking and Cake Art – Best Institute for Baking and Confectionary Arts in Bengaluru, BNG Hotel Management College – Best Hotel Management College in Kolkata, Amelio Early Education – Best Pre-School in Tamil Nadu, Neev – Best Kids School in Bihar, Gate Revolution – Best GATE Exam Coaching in Chandigarh, Mind Ventures International – Best IT and Application Based Learning Center for Kids in Pune, Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality – Best Aviation Institute in Bengaluru, Cambridge International School – Best CBSE School in Amritsar, Bubble Blue, Integrated Day-Care & Montessori House – Best Pre-School and Day Care Centre in Eastern India, Dr. (Mrs.) Lavanya Mithran – Best Principal of the Year (Female), Grace International School, Chennai – Best Montessori School in Chennai, Indian School of Talent – Best Talent Grooming Institute in Uttarakhand, Sharada Residential School – Best Residential School in Karnataka, Suryadatta Group of Institutes – Best Fashion Designing Institute in Maharashtra, Juris Academy – Best Institute for Law Entrance and Judiciary Coaching in North India, Chennai Race Coaching Institute Private Limited – Best Competitive Exams Coaching Institute in India, Indian Hotel Academy – Best Hotel Management Institute in New Delhi, Kanpur Institute of Technology – Best Undergraduate Engineering College in Uttar Pradesh, Swami Vivekanand University, Sagar – Best Emerging Private University in Madhya Pradesh, Shrine Comtech & Career Institute – Best Computer Institute in Varanasi, Mr. Tarun Bhargava – Best Higher Education Counselor in India, Chanderprabhu Jain College of Higher Studies & School of Law – Best Management and Law College in Delhi & NCR, NEXT GEN International School – Best School in Andhra Pradesh for All-Round Development, Tirupati College of Polytechnic and Pharmacy – Best Polytechnic & Pharmacy College in Haryana, Sri Sharda Group of Institutions – Best Management College in Uttar Pradesh, IEC Group of Institutions – Most Promising Private Higher Educational Institution for Research and Entrepreneurship Development in India, ABACUS Computer Academy – Best Computer Academy in Assam, Parul University – Best Private University in Western India, Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovations (ASADI) – Best Architectural and Design Institute in South India, D.K.T.E. Society's Yashwant Rao Chavan Polytechnic – Best Polytechnic College in Maharashtra, PROTOCOL – Best Corporate Training Company in Karnataka, S.V. Public School – Best State Board School in Surat, Badruka College Post Graduate Centre – Best Business School in Telangana, BFIT Group of Institutions, Dehradun – Best Emplacement College in India, Prestige International School – Best CBSE School in Mangalore, Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology – Best Hotel Management College in Tamil Nadu, Udaan Junior – Best Emerging Pre-School in Gujarat, Asian Pacific Learning Leverage Limited – Best EduTech Company of the Year, CGC College of Engineering – Best Emerging Engineering College in Punjab, Padmabhushan Vasantdada Patil Pratishtan’s College of Engineering – Best Engineering College in Mumbai, Dr. Alam N. Shaikh – Young Education Achiever of the Year, Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication – Best Media Institute in North India, Kashi Institute of Technology – Best Emerging Technical Institute in Uttar Pradesh, Doon Heritage School – Best Emerging and Innovative School in Uttarakhand, Billabong High International School – Best International School Brand in India, Zee Learn Limited – India's Leading Education Brand of the Year, Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology – Best Engineering College for Campus Placement in Odisha, Dr. Anushka Vidhi Mahavidyalaya – Best Emerging Law College in Rajasthan, Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Management & Research – Best Management Institute in India.
The Founder-Director of the media group, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh was also present at the function and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typified the very best of teaching practices and educational innovations. These winners are enhancing young lives on a daily basis by giving them proper guidance, immaculate skills, inviolable courage and unlimited curiosity. We understand that true education can make a real difference and that is exactly what all the winners here can take pride of. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.