Praxis Media Announces Winners of its National Education Excellence Awards, 2017 in New Delhi

Praxis Media, in association with Education Connect and Global Brands Network, announced the prestigious National Education Excellence Awards on April 23, 2017 to celebrate and honor 60 winners at 5 different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight for the growth of the education sector with vision and inspiration.

On Sunday, April 23, 2017 the National Education Excellence Awards, 2017 were held at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the education sector. The National Education Excellence Awards were organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to recognize, celebrate and encourage excellence in education and learning. The endeavor was to recognize and reward excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the Education Sector in a spectacular style.

This year, the National Education Excellence Awards were presented to 60 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Shri Chetan Chauhan – Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Commercial Education, Skill Development, Sports and Youth welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Amar Singh – Senior Politician & Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Mr. Nayan Mongia – Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, Ms. Priyanka Chaturvedi – Politician & National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, Prof. Saroj Yadav – Dean (Academic), NCERT, Prof. Chandra Bhushan Sharma – Chairman, National Institute of Open Schooling, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

National Education Excellence Awards are an initiative of Praxis Media Private Limited – India’s Leading Media & Marketing Group, in association with Education Connect – India’s leading online education portal and Global Brands Network – Confederation of most valuable brands worldwide. These awards are conferred upon to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of education excellence.