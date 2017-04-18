Source : Perceptive Analytics Private Limited Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7:05PM IST (1:35PM GMT) Perceptive Analytics Hires Anjani Sinha as AVP, Solutions Hyderabad, India Perceptive Analytics Pvt. Ltd., a trusted analytics partner for Fortune 500 companies, today announced joining of Anjani Kumar Sinha as Assistant Vice President – Solutions. In this role, Anjani will drive growth of the company and strategic solution development helping clients on business intelligence and advanced analytics solutions. Perceptive Analytics Pvt. Ltd., a trusted analytics partner for Fortune 500 companies, today announced joining of Anjani Kumar Sinha as Assistant Vice President – Solutions. In this role, Anjani will drive growth of the company and strategic solution development helping clients on business intelligence and advanced analytics solutions.



"Anjani is a great addition to the team. He brings with him experience in creating customer-centric solutions and in capturing and delivering value to our customers spanning industries like Retail, CPG, Media and Consulting," said Chaitanya Sagar, Founder and CEO, Perceptive Analytics. “At Perceptive Analytics, we are customer obsessed and we are growing fast. With Anjani’s hiring, we would like to further accelerate the growth.”



Anjani is a seasoned professional with an entrepreneurial fervor bringing with him a decade of experience in setting up and turning around businesses. Prior to joining Perceptive Analytics, Anjani held leadership positions at The Manipal Group as marketing head for FMCG business and later as business leader for supply chain solution. Anjani holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, and studied Analytics at McCombs Business School, University of Austin, Texas.



“It's an honor for me to join the leadership team of Perceptive Analytics. I was attracted by the company's mission to deliver in-depth analytical insights, and its track record of bringing game-changing results to complex business problems,” Anjani Kumar Sinha said. “Data science is transforming businesses and those that leverage it will be able to create sustainable competitive advantage and create non-linear returns for the stakeholders," he added. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

