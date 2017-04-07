Now You Can Open a Fixed Deposit with as little as Rs.25,000

The best way to prepare for a rainy day is to save when the sun shines. People like to put a part of their hard-earned money in investment avenues that are low on risks. Fixed deposits allow you to put in a lump sum for a pre-stipulated period of time and earn a fixed rate of interest on it. Bajaj Finance Ltd., India’s most diversified NBFC, has announced a new cap of Rs.25000/– in its Fixed Deposits scheme. Bajaj Finance Ltd. one of the very few NBFCs in India to be awarded the highest credit rating of FAAA/ Stable by CRISIL and MAAA (Stable) Rating by ICRA for its Fixed Deposits.

Slashes Minimum Deposit Limit

You can start a fixed deposit with Bajaj Finance for as little as Rs.25,000. Bajaj Finserv, India’s most diversified financial service company, through its investment and lending arm, Bajaj Finance will offer an annual cumulative interest rate on FD at 8.05% for a tenor of 36-60 months. The minimum investment amount in FDs has been revised from Rs.75,000 (in Mumbai and Delhi) and Rs.50,000 (for the remaining parts of the country) to Rs.25,000 across the country with immediate effect.

What Do You Get for Rs.25,000

Bajaj Finance offers a maximum annual cumulative interest of 8.05% on its fixed deposits of a tenure of 36-60 months. Further, the fixed deposits come loaded with a host of options such as a flexible tenure where the exact month of maturity can be selected by you. Additionally, senior citizens also get an additional benefit of 0.25% for deposit size up to INR 1 Crore.

The Fixed Deposit Calculator will assist you in calculating the maturity amount of the deposit you make. You can change the deposit amount, tenor and interest payment frequency to understand interest receivable at the end of the tenor.

There are further benefits for existing customers of Bajaj Finserv and FD renewal customers. If you are an existing loan customer you can enjoy an additional rate of interest of 0.10%. For senior citizens, the interest rate benefits have been enhanced by 0.25%. FD customers can also access details of their fixed deposit account online through the customer portal – Experia.

How to Open a Fixed Deposit Account

You can apply by filling in the form available on Bajaj Finance website. Once you submit the form a BFL representative will get in touch with you to fix an appointment to collect your documents and cheque.