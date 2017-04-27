Source : Auramah Valley Thursday, April 27, 2017 2:15PM IST (8:45AM GMT) Non-Himachalis can Now Own Free Hold Luxury Homes in Auramah Valley, Shimla New Delhi, Delhi, India Rare opportunity to own free hold, Super Luxury Villas, Luxury Duplexes and Signature Apartments at Auramah Valley, The Himachal Govt. approved, Rupee 480 crore, #1 Luxury Township of Shimla. Beating the downturn in the real estate market, Auramah Valley, the ultra luxury residential project is giving 50% – 60% return to its residents over the last 3 years

Only limited 200 apartments, 50 duplexes, and 20 villas are spread across 100 acres of terraces, valleys, and forest surrounded by snow covered mountains

Only luxury property to have 24×7 helicopter Service/availability

Rare opportunity to own freehold, Super Luxury Villas, Luxury Duplexes and Signature Apartments at Auramah Valley, The Himachal Govt. approved, Rupee 480 crore, # 1 Luxury Township of Shimla.



In a first-of-its-kind real estate endeavour in India, Imperial Reality and Developments have launched the 2nd phase of the Rs 480 crore uber luxury project in Shimla, that is set to change the realty landscape in pristine hill station. This is also a rare opportunity for Non-Himachalis to own a freehold property in Himachal.



“Buying a property in Himachal Pradesh has been fraught with tedious processes and laws. Auramah Valley, is a Govt. of Himachal approved project which gives you the privilege of owning a Free-Hold luxury home in Shimla,” said Mr. Manav Singh, chairman Imperial Reality, and Developments.



“We are opening up the 2nd phase and inviting applications for 100 homes comprising of 2 Bedroom 1,600 sq ft is selling with a starting price of 1.1 Crore, 4 bedroom duplexes (3500 sq ft) starting at Rs 2.7 crores, and Villas of 5,000 sq ft at Rs 5.6 crore.” Added Mr. Manav Singh.



Located adjacent to the Naldehra Golf Course at Shimla, Auramah Valley, an ultra luxury residential project is built over 20 acre land and 80 acres of forest cover. It has launched phase 2 with 100 exclusive residences comprising of Signature Apartments, Luxury Duplexes and Super Luxury Villas to be delivered in the span of 14 months. This move is following the successful completion and handing over of the first phase of 30 homes, with another 20 to be delivered by September 2017.



Auramah Valley is a Luxury Hill Township with 200 apartments, 50 duplexes and 20 villas, clubhouse, helicopter club and plush amenities spread across 100 acres of terraces and valleys surrounded by snow covered mountains, gushing streams and breathtaking meadows. With construction taking place on 20 acres, the residents at Auramah valley will enjoy 80 acres of forest, with a lifetime view of the valleys and mountains. Auramah valley claims that if you compare your home anywhere else in the world, your home at Auramah Valley will be significantly better in design, space and certainly the atmosphere.



“The township will cater to niche clientele with a discerning eye for luxury, comfort, and wellness. To ensure a harmonious community, all buyers are vetted by the screening committee to buy these ‘limited edition’ apartments,” said Mr. Manav Singh.



Auramah Valley has also beaten the downturn in the real estate market giving a 50%-60% return to its residents over the last 3 years. Less Supply, almost no organized developer in the region, backed by high-quality construction and on time delivery has enabled Auramah Valley to beat the markets.



Commenting on the launch the elated Mr. Manav Singh said, “We are the only Luxury Real estate development in Shimla, and have lead the En-Vogue trend of luxury second homes in the hills. This is well reflected in the overwhelming response we received for the 1st Phase of Auramah Valley, which we have successfully delivered, to happy clients and on time.”



Auramah Valley also has plans to launch Fully Serviced senior homes as part of the second phase. These will include only 14 homes of 700 sq ft to 1,000 sq ft and will be attached to the club house.



The state of the art clubhouse (the civil structure has already been completed) would have features like a world-class spa, heated swimming pool, gymnasium, indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a cigar lounge, cards room and a movie theatre. There will also be a secured play area for children, along with a tennis and basketball court.



Situated at 22 kilometers ahead of Shimla, Auramah Valley is the only residential project which has a dedicated helicopter Service (not just a Helipad). Thus there would be a 24×7 pickup service from anywhere in North India to Auramah valley.



The valley will have a 24×7 clinic, and scheduled doctor visits every day, as well as a department store for all daily needs.



Auramah Valley is also approved by a number of banks who provide home loans to the buyers.



Auramah Valley has made several provisions to ensure abundant water supply. It has large rainwater harvesting Tanks which can store over 10 Lakh litres of filtered water, besides their own source of water from the stream, which is only 2 km below.



“Auramah valley is the “Gold Standard” of luxury residential homes in Shimla. Our aim is to bring back the glorious past of Shimla, the Queen of the Hills, and create a community of high living and high thinking people.” added Mr. Manav Singh. For more information please contact:



