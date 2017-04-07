NIIT Named to TrainingIndustry.com’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies List for Tenth Consecutive Year

NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, and a leading provider of managed training services announced today that it has been selected as a 2017 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Company for the tenth consecutive year by TrainingIndustry.com. Training Industry continuously reviews companies that provide training business process outsourcing (BPO) services and conducts an annual assessment to determine suppliers' experience and capabilities.

The Top 20 list recognizes the leading training outsourcing companies for their high quality services and comprehensive capabilities. All have demonstrated experience managing major BPO engagements, and they use their influence and expertise to advance the training industry.

Selection to this year's Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list was based on the following criteria:



Industry visibility, innovation, and impact

Capability to deliver multiple types of training services

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients

Geographic reach

“As the demand for sourced training services has changed, the companies selected for this year’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list have responded,” said Ken Taylor, President, Training Industry, Inc. “These companies have adapted to the needs of the training industry, with capabilities in delivery, content, administrative services and learning technology that align with buyers’ needs.”

“It is an honor to be consistently recognized as a Top 20 Training Outsourcing Company for a decade. Training is not just our business but our passion and we strive to help our customers run training like a business with improved effectiveness, efficiency, and tangible business impact,” said Sapnesh Lalla, President – Corporate Learning Group, NIIT Limited.

“As experts in business process outsourcing, the companies named to the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list are able to support a broad range of an organization’s training initiatives, from large-scale roll-outs to specific training technology or delivery needs,” said Doug Harward, CEO, Training Industry, Inc.

View the 2017 Top Training Outsourcing Companies.