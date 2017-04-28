Source : NIIT Limited Friday, April 28, 2017 5:18PM IST (11:48AM GMT) (NSE: NIITLTD) NIIT Awarded as ‘India’s Most Trusted Training Brand’ for the 5th Consecutive Year New Delhi, Delhi, India NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has been recognized as ‘India’s Most Trusted Training Brand’ 2017 by Trust Research Advisory (TRA), India’s foremost data insights company dedicated to understanding, simplifying and researching aspects that make the intangibles of brands more measurable. NIIT has won the coveted award for the fifth year in a row. Wins the coveted accolade based on Trust Research Advisory's – Brand Trust Report, India Study 2017

Recognized for providing state-of-art training in Digital Transformation NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has been recognized as ‘India’s Most Trusted Training Brand’ 2017 by Trust Research Advisory (TRA), India’s foremost data insights company dedicated to understanding, simplifying and researching aspects that make the intangibles of brands more measurable. NIIT has won the coveted award for the fifth year in a row.



The Brand Trust Report 2017 was conducted across 16 cities, generating nearly 5 million data points among 11,000 unique brands, thus making it one of the most intensive study on Brand Trust. The report measured consumers’ trust and brand insights by measuring variables that influence consumer behavior.



Established in 1981, to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, NIIT has today grown to be a global leader in skills and talent development. Spread across 40 countries, NIIT has impacted over 35 million learners since inception. A pioneer and trendsetter in IT education in India, NIIT has kept pace with the market by providing a range of innovative solutions to address the manpower needs for the emerging knowledge economy. In recent times, NIIT has launched cutting-edge solutions to develop a talent pool to enable Digital Transformation: StackRoute – first-of-its-kind program to create full-stack programmers, DigiNxt – pioneering career programs in digital transformation, Training.com – a multi-modal learning platform, and NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation to bring NIIT classroom to every digitally connected Indian, anytime, anywhere.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rahul Patwardhan, CEO, NIIT Ltd. said, “The emergence of the digital era not only comes with great opportunities but also with unique challenges, key among them being creating a talent pool to facilitate digital transformation of organizations and the economy. Towards this, we have been offering cutting edge solutions and programs to help re-train the existing employees as well as fresh graduates in futuristic skills. With training as our forte, we will serve the urgent skilling needs for a Digital Workforce.”



“We are delighted to be recognized as the India’s most trusted training brand for the fifth year in a row, and this award will encourage us to continue supporting the government and the industry with futuristic training programs,” added Mr. Patwardhan.



Elaborating on the recognition, Mr. Sachin Bhosle, Research Head, Brand Trust Report said, “Due to the intense competition in every field, individuals are striving to be the best and are relying on brands such as NIIT for the right skill-sets. Today, Indian & Global IT Companies are investing heavily in building digital transformation skills to enable their clients transform digitally. NIIT is one such company that is working towards creating talent to facilitate this transformation. This award is a recognition of NIIT’s effort to act as an enabler in digital transformation.”



NIIT is actively involved in offering technologically advanced learning products and services to its customers. StackRoute is a niche program aimed at creating versatile super programmers who can work across multiple technology platforms, while DigiNxt caters to fresh graduates who want to equip themselves with digital skills and thereby improve the chances their career prospects. Programs like Java/DevOps, Open Source, Big Data, Data Sciences and many more are available under the DigiNxt umbrella.



Keeping in mind that apart from colleges and employers wanting to fulfil their responsibilities of training their students or employees in digital skills, today there is a societal need from school children, college students and working professionals in IT as well as outside of IT, to equip themselves with digital skills NIIT launched two online retail platforms – Training.com and NIIT.tv. Training.com is a portal which delivers life-long learning for IT, Management, Banking & Finance careers for individuals on a subscription mode. NIIT.tv, on the other hand, is a free portal, intended to serve the unserved and unreachable by partnering with many NGO’s and CSR arms of companies, to reach more learners. As on date, NIIT.tv has around 6.5 lakhs registered users and over 5,800 courses on its platform.



Prakash Menon, President, Global Skills & Careers Business, NIIT Ltd said, “This award will encourage us to further focus on DigiNxt portfolio as we continue to offer innovative training solutions across multiple sectors. Going forward we will further enhance NIIT’s curriculum offerings to serve the urgent skilling needs for a Digital Workforce.”



Additionally, NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. With a proven global track record and strategic partnerships with many Fortune 500 clients in US & EU; with over 600 Global Specialist Training Partners across a wide range of subject domains; with a pool of over 1000 trainers deployable globally; and with the world’s largest content development facility, NIIT brings the best of breed training services to meet the needs of discerning corporate customers in India, across all domains and entire range of training services, with a focus on large local and MNC firms.



The Brand Trust Report 2017 – the seventh in the series, is a result of the primary research based on the proprietary Attribute Trust Matrix of TRA. Trust Research Advisory, a part of the Comniscient Group, is a Brand Intelligence and Data Insights Company dedicated to understand and analyze stakeholder behavior through two globally acclaimed, proprietary matrices of Brand Trust and Brand Attractiveness. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

