Source : NetApp Wednesday, April 12, 2017 6:20PM IST (12:50PM GMT) NASDAQ:NTAP(NASDAQ:NTAP) NetApp Creates Social Impact through its Multi-pronged Approach Bangalore, Karnataka, India NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) nurtures a culture of caring and service to others which extends to the communities around the globe. NetApp employees care about doing the right thing in all possible ways—whether it is stewardship of our customers' data or helping the vulnerable in our communities.



NetApp in India partners with non-profit organizations such as Parikrma foundation, Akshaya Patra, and Habitat for Humanity among others, to raise awareness for and contribute to social and environmental issues such as education, malnutrition, health and sanitation.



Today, NetApp India conducted a blitz of these activities targeting these areas of focus. In an effort towards raising school attendance through nutritious meals, NetApp also unveiled a modern food delivery van at Akshaya Patra Kitchen on Kanakpura road. Also, to raise sanitation and hygiene awareness, NetApp inaugurated a toilet unit that it sponsored at the Varthur College in Bangalore, working with the NGO, Habitat for Humanity.



At the heart of how NetApp gives back is a unique Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program, which enables employees to volunteer up to 40 hours per year—with full pay, during regular business hours—to support the non-profit organizations of their choice. “At NetApp, our philosophy and culture is defined by our commitment to delivering the best possible results for the communities we serve,” said Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President & Managing Director – NetApp India. “We believe in creating a positive impact on the environments in which we operate. With NetApp’s Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program and through various grants that we offer, we hope to bring social change that will help alleviate the issues related to sanitation, education and malnutrition.”



