Musical Contest #FindYourBeat Opens on Social Media

Contest aims to engage people through their love for music

Participants to register between 20th April and 22nd April and win exciting prizes

#FindYourBeat, the online musical challenge, launches today on Facebook and Twitter. #FindYourBeat is a one-minute social, musical challenge to engage and reward people through their love for music. The contest starts on 20th April and will run for a period of three days, ending on 22nd April 2017.

To register, participants need to login with their Facebook or Twitter account. Post login, the contestant selects one out of the four versions of the tune and arranges it by putting the different sections of the tune it in the right sequence. Based on their performance, participants will receive contest results which will reveal their semblance with different cities across the world, reflecting their music style, to be further shared through their social account.

Users with the highest engagement rate on their contest posts qualify to win exciting prizes which include Sony LED TV, iPod Shuffles, and Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones.

The contest tunes have been crafted by renowned musician Clinton Cerejo.

To play the contest, click here: http://findyourbeat.bajajfinserv.in/