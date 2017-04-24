Source : Frost & Sullivan Monday, April 24, 2017 4:30PM IST (11:00AM GMT) Middle East Facility Management Market to Witness Radical Changes Service delivery quality and Robustness of portfolio to be defining forces that will influence emergence of growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan’s Building Technologies Team Dubai, United Arab Emirates This press release examines the threats and opportunities facing the GCC Facilities Management market, highlights the defining forces that will influence this market, and more. The regional Facility Management (FM) industry is at an inflection point, where past success recipes will cease to hold relevance, in light of increasing convergence, and the emergence of competition from unconventional sources. This is critical to note for an industry that was severely strained over the last 2 years in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), being impacted by a slowdown in construction, cash flow issues, and relatively low degree of sophistication.



“The return of pricing pressures, shift in authority to the customer, and uncertainty relating to the role that FM should play in the overall landscape of building management services, are major challenges that FM companies in the GCC need to address on their path to achieving growth,” said Frost & Sullivan Energy and Environment Research Analyst Suganya Rajan.



“A much-needed overhaul of service-level agreements is yet to take off in the region. Many technologies are on the verge of breaking into the region, including Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, 3D printing, energy management, and the shift towards command centre models for managing buildings. This will force FM companies to re-look at the role that a CTO or CIO would play in their structure, and companies with a strong visioning process would surge ahead in the market. For instance, FM companies must prepare to have their own 3D printers and necessary consumables to re-construct spares and parts of the building that require maintenance or repair.”



A white paper from Frost & Sullivan’s Building technologies practice, ‘Disruptions in the GCC FM Industry’, closely examines the threats and opportunities facing the GCC FM market. The study reveals that just acquiring intelligence on the market is no longer sufficient. Frost & Sullivan recommends that companies desiring to enhance their positioning in the market, need to revisit their viewpoints – especially those relating to technology, customer management, and partnering.



Click here for complimentary access to a brief overview on this analysis and to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue.



The Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain markets, though relatively smaller, also present a favourable environment for FM companies to operate and grow within. However, the larger players will also face challenges, especially in terms of increasing growth and ramping up internal processes to cater to the increased portfolio they are managing. Companies that wish to accelerate their growth will also need to look at how they attract and retain talent, while focusing on managing the impact of convergence.



“The FM industry in the GCC is at the crossroads of change, and it is essential for FM service providers to imbibe global best practices after working hard towards customizing them to meet local nuances,” noted Rajan. “Ultimately, we can expect to see a number of smaller or inefficient companies just winding up, which would provide an ideal market for transactions in what has been a relatively inactive market in the past”. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

