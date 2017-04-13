<br />

 

Source : Microland
Thursday, April 13, 2017 4:30PM IST (11:00AM GMT)
 
Microland Joins Microsoft’s Azure Advisory Council
Strengthens focus on Cloud based services across Infrastructure and Applications
 
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Microland, a leading global hybrid IT infrastructure service provider, has been invited to be a part of the Microsoft Azure Advisory Council. The advisory group, comprising of highly specialized Windows Azure architects and developers, will engage regularly to discuss practical experiences, new ideas and best practices.
 

As part of the membership to this council, Microland will have early access to previews of the latest Microsoft Azure services, allowing a deeper value addition to clients’ business Cloud imperatives. The Council also provides Microland early awareness of Microsoft strategies, and the opportunity to influence Microsoft by giving direct feedback to senior executives, product and services group leads.
 
The Microland – Microsoft partnership started in 1995 and the collaboration has been strengthened, with Microland being accorded the “Best Infrastructure Partner” for the past 8 years.

“Microland has been at the forefront of the global Hybrid IT services market and driven significant Cloud engagements with clients globally. With this induction, we are confident of creating future-ready Cloud blueprints for enterprises who want to drive strategic IT transformation on their infrastructure and applications landscape”, Bobby MD, SVP Microland. Microland’s Cloud services include a comprehensive set of Lifecycle services that help customers adopt, consume and manage their enterprise environment efficiently.

 
Media Contact Details

Richa Handa, Microland, ,+91-9632685430 , [email protected]

 

