Source : National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) Friday, April 7, 2017 12:15PM IST (6:45AM GMT) Maninder Singh Juneja Appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NBHC Mumbai, Maharashtra, India National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), India’s leading provider of integrated commodity and collateral management services of agri-commodities today announced the appointment of Mr. Maninder Singh Juneja as the Managing Director and CEO. Mr. Juneja joined True North (Erstwhile India Value Fund Associates) in December 2016 as the Managing Director which owns 100% of NBHC. National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), India’s leading provider of integrated commodity and collateral management services of agri-commodities today announced the appointment of Mr. Maninder Singh Juneja as the Managing Director and CEO. Mr. Juneja joined True North (Erstwhile India Value Fund Associates) in December 2016 as the Managing Director which owns 100% of NBHC.



Mr. Maninder Singh Juneja takes reigns from Mr. Anil Choudhary, Founder MD & CEO, NBHC, who will continue to associate with NBHC as an Executive Vice-Chairman and provide strategic leadership to the company. Mr. Choudhary will also be an advisor to other True North companies. Mr. Maninder Singh Juneja was previously associated with ICICI Bank Ltd. as Senior General Manager. At the Bank, he was India-Head for Retail Banking, with an overview on Strategy, Products, Branch Banking and distribution channels. He has held various functions including retail assets, risk & policy, credit & collections, business intelligence and branch banking. He was also leading bank’s various efforts in the area of payments & service innovations, many of which are industry firsts. He was Vice-Chairman of ICICI Home Finance Company Limited since April 2010. He was also on the Board of several companies including NPCI & CIBIL. In the past, he has also served on the Boards of IARC, IFBI, and ICICI Merchant Services.



Mr. Anil Choudhary, Founder & Vice-Chairman, NBHC said, “We are delighted to welcome on board Maninder at a time when we are planning the next level of growth in the company. His immense experience and his strategic skills will help the organization get future ready in a fast evolving agri-finance landscape.”



Mr. Maninder Singh Juneja – MD & CEO, NBHC said, “I joined True North with the responsibility of increasing their focus on the BFSI segment. It is good to start with NBHC, a company working in the Agricultural sector, core to the well-being of India. True North owned NBHC is the best medium to work closely with the grassroots. The changing agriculture and banking policies paradigm is creating new opportunities in terms of being able to serve farmers. I look forward to participating in this exciting journey where I can take NBHC forward, build synergies and craft linkage with other financial services to create value.”



NBHC has a proven track record of successfully managing assets for 55 banks and financial institutions. NBHC recently crossed the milestone of managing AUM worth Rs. 1,00,000 crores cumulatively since inception. NBHC has the widest pan-India warehousing presence with more than 2000+ warehouses across 23 states – adding up cumulatively to about 37 million metric tonnes agri-commodities under management. It has 44+ functional QA labs and 200+ mobile labs for quality testing of around 170 agri-commodities, as well as pest management services across 16 states. Having created such large facilities, NBHC is poised to accelerate the value creation for all its clients and stakeholders. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

