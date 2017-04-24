Source : L&T Technology Services Limited Monday, April 24, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) (NSE:LTTS)(BSE:540115) L&T Technology Services Wins Smart City & Campus Project Bangalore, Karnataka, India L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services provider, announced the development of Smart City & Campus solutions that will be used to develop a smart office campus in Israel for a leading technology company – a result of its expanded partnership with Microsoft. Expanded partnership with Microsoft to deliver Smart City & Campus solutions that can lower customer energy bills by up to 40 percent



Jointly wins multi-million dollar Smart office project in Israel; will use Microsoft’s Digital User Experience solutions and L&T’s i-BEMS L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services provider, announced the development of Smart City & Campus solutions that will be used to develop a smart office campus in Israel for a leading technology company – a result of its expanded partnership with Microsoft.



The smart office campus being developed by the firms will use IoT-enabled sensors and predictive analytics. L&T Technology Services’ smart buildings i-BEMS platform will provide energy saving technology and cloud-based asset management that complement Microsoft’s Digital User Experience design solutions. Used together, LTTS and Microsoft technologies can lower customer energy bills by up to 40 percent, provide ‘Net-Zero’ energy generation management, and extend the asset life for cities, campuses and buildings.



The multi-year project was awarded shortly after LTTS and Microsoft expanded their existing partnership for Smart City, Campus & Building (SCCB) solutions based on Microsoft Azure. That collaboration will drive joint solution innovation for campuses of the future, leveraging Azure as well as HoloLens Mixed Reality to enhance LTTS’ Digital Engineering Solutions such as i-BEMS.



Last October, LTTS and Microsoft entered into a strategic partnership to enable enterprises around the world to leverage L&T Technology’s cutting-edge IP-led Digital Engineering solutions hosted on Microsoft’s Azure enterprise cloud- first, mobile-first infrastructure.



“This multi-million dollar landmark smart office project demonstrates the synergies in technologies between L&T Technology Services and Microsoft and the proof of things to come in smart campus solutions,” said Mr Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services Limited.



“Our digital engineering partnership with Microsoft will enable the next level of personalized user experience, occupant safety and predictive diagnostics and usher in a new era of carbon light and sensor-enabled Smart Cities,” Mr Chadha said.



The Smart Campus will be the centerpiece for a new era of modern Smart City technologies that open numerous opportunities to provide repeatable solutions around energy efficiency systems, lighting controls, thermostats, sensors, and alarms – all connected to an intelligent software IoT platform.



By 2021, the global Smart Campus & Building market size is expected to grow from USD 5.73 Billion in 2016 to USD 24.73 Billion, at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during 2016–2021, according to Research firm Markets & Markets.



“We are now working with LTTS to set the trend for Smart Cities and campuses of the future,” said Mr Rimes Mortimer, General Manager of Applied Innovation, Worldwide Services.

“At Microsoft Services, we believe in seeding disruptive digital technologies and solutions that transform businesses.”



The i-BEMS solution will save substantial energy costs and boost employee productivity and experience for customers. Going forward, LTTS and Microsoft will continue to empower customers to harness new technology, which can transform their organizations.

