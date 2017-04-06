Source : Cargill Foods India Thursday, April 6, 2017 5:07PM IST (11:37AM GMT) Leonardo Olive Oil Fries the Largest Bhatura and Enters Limca Book of Records Promotes guilt-free indulgence in Indian cooking by frying largest bhatura in 42% less oil than other popular refined oil India Today at an event held in New Delhi, Leonardo Olive Oil, the leading edible olive oil brand in the country created a Limca Book of Record by cooking India’s Largest Bhatura measuring 4 feet 2 inches in diameter. What better than a Bhatura to prove that one can use Leonardo Olive Oil to make Indian dishes and that too healthy! Today at an event held in New Delhi, Leonardo Olive Oil, the leading edible olive oil brand in the country created a Limca Book of Record by cooking India’s Largest Bhatura measuring 4 feet 2 inches in diameter. Taking the brand’s tagline of ‘Khata Rahe Mera Dil’ forward, this event reiterates Leonardo Olive Oil as the most versatile oil for Indian cooking and an oil that ensures improved metabolic health.



Bhatura is symbolic to the indulgence that the consumers want to treat themselves with, but choose not to since it is a fried food item. Leonardo Olive Oil through this event shatters that mind set by showcasing the health benefits of its range. Olive Oil has highest MUFA (75%) as compared to other refined oils and this is coupled with it being a rich source of Antioxidants and oleic acid that results in lower intake of oil through the food cooked in it. Bhatura cooked in Leonardo Olive Pomace Oil absorbs 42% less oil as compared to regular refined oil (as per the study conducted by NABL Accredited Lab). Leonardo Olive Oil also boosts good cholesterol, helps in weight and waist-line management, controls blood sugar levels, and is trans-fat free – making it a source of improved metabolic health. Hence, one can follow their heart with Leonardo Olive Oil and say ‘Khata Rahe Mera Dil’ (the brand’s tagline).



Leonardo Olive oil offers the consumers a healthy cooking medium for all types of Indian cooking – it has Pomace for deep frying, Extra Light for every day cooking and Extra Virgin for dressings and dips. Its versatility and the fact that it cooks day-to-day Indian dishes in just 1/3rd the oil makes it the healthiest oil amongst all.



During this event, a Recipe Book “Leonardo Olive Oil Health Chronicles” with Indian Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Recipes made with Leonardo Olive Oil was also launched. Dr. Mrs. Richi Seth, Nutritionist & Founder of Lifestyle Makeover, discussed the benefits of Olive Oil to Metabolic Health with the OPO-LOPO study conducted by Nutritionist Republic, World's First Networking Platform exclusively for Nutritionists & Dieticians at the event.



This event is a part of the brand’s 360 degree awareness and activation campaign on the occasion of World Health Day. The campaign, driven by digital and social media takes the onus of bringing guilt free indulgence without compromising on your health. It also launches ‘O’live Befikr’ – the campaign mascot who will work towards simplifying the concept of metabolic health for consumers. As part of this campaign, at various consumer touch points, Leonardo Olive Oil will have promoters explaining its health benefits. The Leonardo Olive Oil Recipe Booklet will be offered with purchase. All Cargill Foods India employees across offices and plants will go through a complete body health checkups & Nutritionist consultation.



Speaking at the event, Neelima Burra, Chief Marketing Officer, Cargill Foods India said, “In a quest of better health, today’s affluent Indian consumers tend to shy away from what they love the most – fried Indian food. They are global citizens with access to everything that the world has on offer, but deeply Indian at heart. While they have adapted their lifestyles to a mixed food culture, they still love their paranthas, pakoras, and bhaturas which they now seldom consume. This event and the versatile range of Leonardo Olive Oil offers liberation from such restrictions and with the promise of improved metabolic health, it allows them to have guilt free indulgence. Leonardo Olive Oil cooks in 1/3rd the quantity as compared to other refined oils while keeping the taste and palatability high. The campaign on World Health Day focuses on the benefits that Leonardo Olive Oil brings to improve overall metabolic health. World’s Largest Bhatura is a great feat to demonstrate Leonardo as a perfect oil for Indian cooking.”



Dr. Mrs. Richi Seth, Nutritionist & Founder of Lifestyle Makeover, said at the event, “Metabolic ailments are a common menace these days. Inappropriate diet and lifestyle are identified as two common reasons behind it, affecting blood lipid profiles, blood pressure, insulin sensitivity and glucose levels. Lifestyle changes, especially dietary, can help improve metabolic health and keep you off metabolic diseases. In regard to metabolic health, the role of cooking oil is of paramount importance. Using a right cooking oil can bring about positive change in weight, waist circumference, blood cholesterol, and general health, contributing to better metabolic health.”



Chef Zaheer Khan, Kwality Restaurant, New Delhi, added, “I was confident that Indian cooking and frying is possible with Olive Oil. With this new feat that Leonardo Olive has set, it is proven that one can cook healthy and palatable Indian dishes with Olive Oil.” Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

