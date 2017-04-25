Source : IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd Tuesday, April 25, 2017 12:25PM IST (6:55AM GMT) Launch of RPL at Raj Bhawan, HP as a Part of Special RPL Implementation in Himachal Pradesh State Himachal Pradesh, India IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills), a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched a special project under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme for House Keeping Attendant (Manual Cleaning), Gardner, F&B Service Steward and Unarmed Security Guard under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills), a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched a special project under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme for House Keeping Attendant (Manual Cleaning), Gardner, F&B Service Steward and Unarmed Security Guard under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at the premises of Raj Bhawan, HP located at Chotta Shimla, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171002.



The ceremony was attended by Shri Pushpinder Rajput, (IAS) – Secretary to Governor H.P., Mrs. Anurita Saxena – General Manager, Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikash Nigam (HPKVN) & Mr. Jitender Sharma – State Coordinator NSDC were also present at the launch ceremony on 18 April 2017.



Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency-based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills, and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education. The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY 2.0 RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/ employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to greater standards of living through skill enhancement. It also envisages providing opportunities for reducing inequalities based on certain privileged forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as a process. The Project Launch Ceremony was focused on the RPL project launch and commencement of the first batch of training.



The program started with lighting of the lamp by the guests. In his welcome address, Mr. Anuj Kumar, Skills Head – HP briefed the audience about RPL training programme and highlighted the benefits for the trainees and the employer after introducing the distinguished guests.



Mr. Jitender Sharma declared the launch of the RPL implementation in Raj Bhawan, HP and delivered the keynote address. He mentioned the initiatives of IL&FS in skills domain and the benefits to the industry and employees. He assured of all support to IL&FS Skills in RPL implementation. He highlighted the significance of the program to the potential trainees. He also informed on how the industry could be better off by RPL kind of training that improved the technical and life-skills of the trainees. The GM, HPKVN, Mrs. Anurita Saxena also addressed the gathering and spoke about the advantages and necessity of such a program.



Shri Pushpinder Rajput, (IAS) – Secretary to Governor H.P. along with the other guests distributed the training materials kits to the trainees. The guests interacted with the SSC certified Trainers of RPL and enquired about the modules coverage for 12 hours training. They also interacted with some of the trainees registered for RPL trainees.



Mr. Anuj Kumar proposed the vote of thanks. The ceremony ended with a general feeling of motivation and excitement on the part of trainees. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

